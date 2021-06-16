Fire destroys Cumbias Accessories, several other structures

Several buildings at corner of Honolulu and Elmwood were destroyed from an early morning fire on June 11

LINDSAY – The entire corner of a Lindsay city block went up in flames last weekend, leaving destruction in its wake.

According to the Lindsay Department of Public Safety, they received a call at 2:14 a.m. on Friday, June 11 that there was a commercial structure fire at Cumbias Accessories, 122 E. Honolulu. Personnel quickly responded to the scene, with the first unit arriving at 2:16 a.m. Upon their arrival, they observed the building was full of fire and smoke. Mutual-Aid was requested, and personnel commenced with fire suppression operations.