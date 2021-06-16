Fire destroys Cumbias Accessories, several other structures

Several buildings at corner of Honolulu and Elmwood were destroyed from an early morning fire on June 11
LINDSAY – The entire corner of a Lindsay city block went up in flames last weekend, leaving destruction in its wake.
According to the Lindsay Department of Public Safety, they received a call at 2:14 a.m. on Friday, June 11 that there was a commercial structure fire at Cumbias Accessories, 122 E. Honolulu. Personnel quickly responded to the scene, with the first unit arriving at 2:16 a.m. Upon their arrival, they observed the building was full of fire and smoke. Mutual-Aid was requested, and personnel commenced with fire suppression operations.
In a press release, Lindsay thanked the Tulare County Fire Department, Porterville Fire Department, Tulare Fire Department, and Visalia Fire Department who dispatched fire apparatus and personnel to assist. The fire was found to have spread to nearby businesses within the same structure, damaging four businesses. No one was hurt in the fire.
Traffic down Elmwood and Honolulu near the fire site has been restricted. The city has also asked residents to stay away from the area. As well, the Friday Night Market—that operates in this area directly—has been canceled until further notice.
Lindsay Department of Public Safety could not be reached for comment over what may have started the fire.