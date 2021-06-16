Tooleville water tainted with unregulated contaminant

Andi Galdamez, a community development specialist with nonprofit Self-Help Enterprises, helps the Tooleville Nonprofit Mutual Water Association—where Olivera voluntarily serves as the board secretary—stay in compliance with their water system, which serves about 76 households in the disadvantaged community. She said the two-road town reliant on bottled water has an additional undeniable contaminant in their water system.

“You can’t talk about Tooleville without talking about hexavalent chromium,” Galdamez said.

Hexavalent chromium, or chrom-6, is one of the contaminants infecting Tooleville’s water system. The toxic heavy-metal was spotlighted in the story of Erin Brockovich told in the eponymous 2000 film, who discovered the reason many people in Hinkley, Calif. were being diagnosed with cancer was due to chrom-6. The contaminant had seeped into the water supply after PG&E dumped industrial waste in unlined ponds at the utility company’s compressor station in the 1950’s and ‘60s, and Hinkley’s residents were paying the price. The resulting $333 million settlement in 1996 was the largest settlement ever paid in a direct-action lawsuit at the time.

In the case of Tooleville, cancer-causing chrom-6 is naturally occurring in the water, from the erosion of natural chromium deposits in rocks, plants, soil and animals.

“There’s no one you can really point the finger at and take to court,” Galdamez said.

A glass half-empty

The requirements to implement public health law to regulate a contaminant like chrom-6 are twofold. First, the state must conduct health studies to determine if the contaminant affects the health of the people.

“Yes, it does,” Galdamez said of chrom-6, a known carcinogen and cause of skin irritation and ulceration.

Secondly, economic feasibility studies must be completed to determine the costs of regulating and fixing water systems with chrom-6 contamination. To Tooleville’s dismay, in 2017 chrom-6 regulation in California was struck down in the Superior Court of Sacramento County after the California State Water Board was sued by the California Manufacturers and Technology Association and the Solano County Taxpayers Association for beginning regulation without completing the economic feasibility studies.

In 2015, Tooleville received a violation from the state water board for exceeding the maximum contaminant level (MCL) for chrom-6, during the time it was being regulated as a contaminant by the state.

“We know for sure they have received violations for it back when it was a regulated contaminant. It’s not being regulated right now, so technically their water is in compliance. So there’s no legal grounds to take big action,” Galdamez said. “Anywhere else in California where this is happening—that’s the case there, too.”

In 2017, Tooleville’s water was tested for chrom-6 at 14 parts per billion (ppb), well above the MCL previously established MCL of 10 ppb in 2013 by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). In 2011, the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) established the amount of chrome-6 in drinking water to minimize lifetime cancer risk at .02 ppb.

Currently, California regulates total chromium at a 50 ppb MCL—a combination of trivalent chromium, or chromium-3, a human dietary element found in vegetables, fruits, meats, grain and yeast, and it’s more toxic, cancerous counterpart chrom-6. The Environmental Protection Agency at the federal level regulates total chromium at a 100 ppb MCL.