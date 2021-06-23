Tulare County rejoices in reopening, sees all-time low in cases

District 2 board supervisor Pete Vander Poel reminded the board that Gov. Gavin Newsom, and his administration had threatened to withhold COVID-19 relief funding for blatantly disobeying state orders, last year, and gave his praise to the county for persevering.

“The state called us out and called us out early…so kudos to our residents, kudos to the county and to every partner who helped to advance this county forward. Because I believe it is to be commended to go from worst to best and to do so in the span of a little over a year,” Vander Poel said.

Of course, the most contentious issue among residents, business and everyone in between had been when and where to wear a mask. After June 15 the state dropped their mask requirement for residents in most every situation. Up until late last week businesses were struggling with ambivalent California Occupation Safety and Health Administration (CalOSHA) guidelines.

COVID clarity for business

Lutz said the county had been watching closely as new information came to light. On Thursday, June, 17 CalOSHA issued some of their most concrete guidance in the recent past. According to AP News Fully vaccinated employees will not need to wear masks, except in locations like mass transit and classrooms, where they are required for everyone, or in the event of outbreaks.

AP also reported that physical distancing will also end except for certain workers during major outbreaks. Vaccinated employees won’t need to be tested or quarantine unless they show symptoms, even if they have close contact with an infected person.

Employers must document that workers who skip masks indoors are indeed fully vaccinated. But employers have the choice of requiring workers to show proof of vaccination or allowing employees to self-report their status, with the employer keeping a record of who does the latter. They also could decide to require everyone to remain masked — vaccinated or not. And vaccinated employees will still be able to wear masks if they choose without facing retaliation.

Visalia Chamber of Commerce CEO Gail Zurek said that businesses have been waiting for CalOSHA to made some sort of declaration that gives businesses guidance with reopening fully underway. But that is not the only question on their mind. Businesses in Tulare County, like others in the state and country, are having trouble finding labor.