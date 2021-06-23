Tulare County takes over East Orosi water system

East Orosi’s water has been plagued with nitrates from fertilizers and coliform bacteria since at least 2003, for which their water system has been cited for violating the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) both contaminants dozens of times. Nitrates in drinking water can cause gastric cancer and affect how the body carries oxygen through the bloodstream via hemoglobin, the cause of the potentially fatal disease methemoglobinemia—also known as blue baby syndrome—for which pregnant women and infants are particularly at risk.

Coliform bacteria are found in the environment and feces of all warm-blooded animals and humans. Their presence in drinking water indicates disease-causing pathogens could be in the water system—like E. coli—and can be temporarily fixed by boiling the drinking water. However, if the water also contains nitrates, boiling the water will actually concentrate the nitrate levels and make the resulting water more toxic.

“Imagine a community where youth only know water comes from a bottle and not from a tap,” Valero said. “That is East Orosi here in Tulare County.”

Not-so-simple solution

About a mile west down Avenue 416 through rural ag land lies Orosi, where kids who attend the same schools as their East Orosi neighbors have access to clean drinking water. Consolidation of East Orosi to Orosi’s water system has been on the table for years now, through a voluntary consolidation order from the state in 2018 and now a mandatory order after progress stalled. Kayla Vander Schuur, a community development specialist at nonprofit Self-Help Enterprises who helps East Orosi CSD with their technical services, said the tit-for-tat negotiations between lawyers, engineers and board members brought progress to a crawl.

“While things were always technically moving on the voluntary consolidation, the truth of the matter and the issue is that there’s certain information that Orosi wants that’s just really difficult for East Orosi to get,” Vander Schuur said. “It’s been one of those things that gets dragged on and on, especially when people have different priorities and strongly believe in those to protect their own residents.”

Additionally, Vander Schuur said East Orosi CSD has historically struggled to keep board members on the board, and is currently operating at three out of five members, the minimum required for a quorum to conduct business at meetings. Vander Schuur said serving on the board is not an attractive idea for most East Orosi residents.

“There’s only 100 homes in the community. Everyone works, everyone’s tired. At the end of the day, everyone has family obligations,” Vander Schuur said. “They have to seek time out of their evening schedules to go to meetings, they get yelled at by their neighbors sometimes…It’s been very hard for them to attract and keep their board members.”

Two of the three current members, board president Carmen Moreno and vice-president Katie Icho, have served on the board for around 10 years. At times it’s been just the two of them, unable to conduct board meetings without a quorum. Vander Schuur said they’re exhausted.