Visalia civic, business leader Phil Cox has died

Mayor Steve Nelsen sent condolences to Cox’s family on behalf of the entire council.

“Vice Mayor Cox was an advocate for public safety, economic opportunity and the betterment of our community. He contributed greatly to the success of our city and he worked tirelessly for constituents. On behalf of the city council, we send his wife Connie and their family our deepest condolences. He will be greatly missed.”

Phil’s son Rob Cox said his father was diagnosed with cancer several years ago and never stopped fighting the disease. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018 and had participated in several clinical trials to beat the cancer into remission. The treatments turned the public official’s hair white overnight and he began using a cane to steady himself. Cox had regained much of strength but earlier this year was infected by coronavirus. Cox publicly shared his battle with COVID-19 at the Feb. 1 city council meeting. He said he was bedridden for five weeks and at one point thought he may not recover. Cox then apologized for missing a council meeting and a transportation authority meeting because he was on his way to a doctor’s appointment in Los Angeles.

In a way, COVID-19 may still be to blame for his death. Rob said his father had to suspend cancer treatments to fight off COVID. The suspension also kicked him out of one of the clinical trials, but in true Cox fashion, he immediately began searching for new trials to treat his cancer which had spread to many areas of his body.

“He said he wanted to continue to fight,” Rob said. “At every turn, he chose life and to spend as much time with his family as he could.”

The vice mayor had been attending meetings via Zoom for the last few months. At the council’s last meeting on June 7, he was in his bed and had trouble projecting his voice loud enough to be heard by those in attendance. Despite his battles with COVID-19 and cancer, Cox remained committed to attending to the public’s business as a member of the city council.

“I think you can tell what kind of man he is by the fact he attended a council meeting just a few days before he died,” Rob said. “He was a very devoted and committed person.”

While battling cancer, Cox announced he would seek another term in 2020. He spoke confidently about wanting another term on the council to “see the completion of the city police station and city hall in the civic center area along with improving Riggin Avenue. I hope to see these big projects completed.”

At his last meeting, Cox heard an update on plans to build the public safety center, and was confident he could continue to serve as one of two councilmembers on the committee to the see the project through.

“Mr. Mayor, you know, my physical condition right now, which is improving. I anticipate will be I will be up on my feet in a couple of weeks.”

Councilmember Brett Taylor said was honored to serve on the council with his mentor and will likely be able to help see those projects through to completion.

“He loved Visalia,” Taylor said. “He really inspired me to run for office to make a difference in my community.”