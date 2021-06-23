Visalia finds a home for homeless shelter

The only opposition voiced at the meeting came from Valley homebuilders who accused the city of trying to circumvent public scrutiny by burying the item on the consent calendar instead of holding a public hearing.

Walter Diamond, director of land development with Lennar Homes, said the company has owned the property just north of the proposed shelter for three years. He said the issue of homelessness was important to the company and said they would have liked to offer input on the project but were unaware of the project.

“I haven’t heard anything about it,” Diamond said.

Matt Backowski, who is working on Lennar’s River Island Ranch subdivision, said they were under the impression the site was for an affordable housing project. He said they were not given advance notice of the shelter site and only found out about it after reading an article in the newspaper.

“We were informed it was a low-income or affordable housing project but instead is a low barrier shelter, and that is fundamentally different,” Backowski said. “We ask you remove this from the consent calendar and bring the community together to discuss it.”

Also opposing the project was Brian Todd, head of the Building Industry Association of Tulare/Kings Counties, a nonprofit representing builders, developers and subcontractors. He said he was “surprised” and found it “odd” the item was on the consent calendar, typically for items deemed routine and which are approved in a single motion unless they are pulled for discussion at the request of a councilmember or the public. Todd said he was not only concerned for those who have already bought lots in the Lennar subdivision but also the homeowners who are already living near the homeless shelter.

“These are all questions that could have easily been vetted and talked about at least in a public hearing at a council meeting,” Todd said.

Mayor Steve Nelsen chastised Lennar for insinuating the project was being done in secret and said the council made the shelter a priority at its strategic planning meeting in January, issued a request for proposals to operate a shelter in March and have had numerous meetings on the issue since.

“It’s been in the paper quite a bit we wanted a low barrier shelter within two years,” Nelsen said.

Mary Alice Escarsega-Fuchner, executive director of CSET, said her organization left voice mails and sent emails to two staff members at Lennar Homes a month before Monday’s meeting and did not hear back.

Former mayor and longtime local businessman Bob Link said he was “disappointed” Lennar did not respond to the efforts made by CSET and TC Hope, which Link became involved with after his time on city council. He urged the council to move forward with the project after the city has spent countless months trying to find a suitable location.

“This project will not only administer to the needs of those that are homeless … but also offer a place for the police department to bring the homeless to a place where they can stay,” Link said.

City planner Paul Bernal explained the shelter was a “by right” development, meaning it never triggered the need for a public hearing or a conditional use permit because the property is already zoned for commercial mixed use, which the center identified as an acceptable zoning for a low barrier shelter in compliance with a new state law passed in 2019.

“We can’t apply discretion at this point in the process,” Bernal said. “If the applicant was not able to be in compliance, then we would kick it into a conditional use permit process.”