HCCA case delayed until August

Germany is being represented by Kevin P. Rooney of Hammerschmidt Law Corporation in Fresno. The former Tulare County deputy DA turned federal prosecutor specializes in criminal defense in both state and federal cases in California.

The case will be heard by Judge Joseph Kalashain. Somewhat of a celebrity in his own right, Kalashian has heard some of Tulare County’s most notorious cases since taking the bench in 1989. In 2001, he denied Oscar Clifton’s appeal of his conviction for raping and killing Donna Jo Richmond of Exeter in 1975, a case which some had come to believe was a wrongful conviction and that the actual killer was Joseph James DeAngelo, Jr., aka the Golden State Killer. DeAngelo was an Exeter police officer from May 1973 through August 1976 when he abruptly moved to the Sacramento area and began working for the Auburn Police Department. District Attorney Tim Ward officially closed the book on the case in 2019 after an extensive review showed there was no evidence exonerating Clifton of the crime.

Kalashain heard the controversial case of former Visalia Police Officer Bryan Pinto who was fired from the Visalia Police Department in 2003 after being charged with sexual misconduct involving a teenage boy. A jury cleared Pinto of the charges in 2006 and he was reinstated with the department. Pinto, who had an exemplary career with VPD, worked for the department until 2009, when he started his own private investigation firm.

In 2009, Kalashian sentenced Nancy Ortiz of Orosi to life in prison for second degree murder of her own baby. Ortiz left the newborn in the back of pickup truck where it froze to death in December 2006. The unnamed child was mourned by the community which gave her a name, Angelita DeOrosi, or “Orosi’s Little Angel.” The tight-knit community was shocked by the newborn’s death and held a memorial service for the girl shortly after Ortiz’s arrest in 2007. She also was convicted of misdemeanor child abuse after another child, a toddler daughter, was found wandering the streets wearing only a diaper. The 24-year-old also admitted to abandoning two more of her children, both newborns, in 2005 and 2006, which was confirmed through DNA evidence which led to her arrest in 2007. The babies were found 11 months apart within two blocks of Ortiz’s home.