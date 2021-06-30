HCCA case delayed until August

Judge Joseph Kalashian will preside over case featuring high-priced defense teams in the case against three former hospital executives charged with stealing more than $13 million from hospitals in Tulare, Lone Pine, Calif.
TULARE COUNTY – The case against three former hospital executives who allegedly stole more than $13 million from hospital districts in Tulare and Lone Pine, Calif. has been delayed, again.
Stuart Anderson, spokesperson for the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, said demurer hearings for former Healthcare Conglomerate Associates (HCCA) CEO Yorai “Benny” Benzeevi, CFO Alan Germany and counsel Bruce Greene have been moved to Aug. 2. The demurrer hearings, effectively motions to dismiss the case, were originally set for April 26 but the defense teams for each of the executives has continually pushed the dates back.
“Our office has been prepared to proceed from the beginning and we look forward to the August hearing,” Anderson said.
The men face a combined 40 felony and six misdemeanor charges including misappropriation of government funds, conflicts of interest, money laundering, embezzlement, theft, and failure to disclose funds intended to influence a political campaign. The intricate scheme orchestrated by the three men involved stealing medical equipment, political favors, falsifying documents and even a connection to a former Israeli private intelligence agency.
Benzeevi has assembled an all-star team of attorneys including Ronald Sullivan and Jose Baez. Sullivan is a Harvard Law professor who reached a settlement for the family of Michael Brown, the unarmed black teenager shot and killed by a white officer, with the city of Ferguson, Mo. Brown’s killing in August 2014 set off protests and riots in Ferguson and St. Louis, and then cities across the country, which many consider to be the catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Baez successfully acquitted Casey Anthony, the Orlando, Fla. woman accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in July 2008, after convincing a jury that her daughter drowned accidentally and then lied about the death to protect her father, who they claimed had disposed of the body, in unproven claims that he sexually abused Casey as a child.
Both men were part of the legal team that helped acquit New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez in a double murder case in 2017 and more recently were part of the defense team that represented disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein who was convicted last February of raping woman in 2006 and 2013. Baez and Sullivan were part of the second team of defense attorneys Weinstein hired after parting ways with famed New York defense attorney Benjamin Brafman in early 2019 but were not part of the defense when the trial closed more than a year later. The case cost Sullivan his position at Harvard Law School after students began protesting his involvement. Harvard did not renew appointments for Sullivan or his wife, Stephanie Robinson, as faculty deans and their previous appointments expired in June 2019.
Greene is being represented by Jeffrey Steinfeld and David Scheper of Scheper Kim & Harris, LLP in Los Angeles. The firm specializes in white collar criminal defenses, according to its web site sheperkim.com, and has been recognized as a top white collar firm by the Chambers USA Guide.
Germany is being represented by Kevin P. Rooney of Hammerschmidt Law Corporation in Fresno. The former Tulare County deputy DA turned federal prosecutor specializes in criminal defense in both state and federal cases in California.
The case will be heard by Judge Joseph Kalashain. Somewhat of a celebrity in his own right, Kalashian has heard some of Tulare County’s most notorious cases since taking the bench in 1989. In 2001, he denied Oscar Clifton’s appeal of his conviction for raping and killing Donna Jo Richmond of Exeter in 1975, a case which some had come to believe was a wrongful conviction and that the actual killer was Joseph James DeAngelo, Jr., aka the Golden State Killer. DeAngelo was an Exeter police officer from May 1973 through August 1976 when he abruptly moved to the Sacramento area and began working for the Auburn Police Department. District Attorney Tim Ward officially closed the book on the case in 2019 after an extensive review showed there was no evidence exonerating Clifton of the crime.
Kalashain heard the controversial case of former Visalia Police Officer Bryan Pinto who was fired from the Visalia Police Department in 2003 after being charged with sexual misconduct involving a teenage boy. A jury cleared Pinto of the charges in 2006 and he was reinstated with the department. Pinto, who had an exemplary career with VPD, worked for the department until 2009, when he started his own private investigation firm.
In 2009, Kalashian sentenced Nancy Ortiz of Orosi to life in prison for second degree murder of her own baby. Ortiz left the newborn in the back of pickup truck where it froze to death in December 2006. The unnamed child was mourned by the community which gave her a name, Angelita DeOrosi, or “Orosi’s Little Angel.” The tight-knit community was shocked by the newborn’s death and held a memorial service for the girl shortly after Ortiz’s arrest in 2007. She also was convicted of misdemeanor child abuse after another child, a toddler daughter, was found wandering the streets wearing only a diaper. The 24-year-old also admitted to abandoning two more of her children, both newborns, in 2005 and 2006, which was confirmed through DNA evidence which led to her arrest in 2007. The babies were found 11 months apart within two blocks of Ortiz’s home.
In 2017, Kalashian convicted Lindsay brothers Cervando Avalos, 31, and Emanuel Avalos, 27, of numerous gang crimes including conspiracy to commit murder. Both brothers were considered high-ranking members of the Norteno street gang at the time of their arrest on Oct. 1, 2015. Their arrests were part of Operation Red Sol, a sweeping arrest of 81 Norteno gang members that involved more than 300 officers from Valley law enforcement agencies working jointly as the Tulare Area Regional Gang Enforcement Team (TARGET) task force. The 400-page indictment covers 65 felony charges against 11 defendants named in the Red Sol complaint, making it the largest criminal filing in Tulare County history.
Also in 2017, Kalashian sentenced Christopher Cheary of Exeter to death for raping and killing his live-in girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter Sophia Acosta. A doctor at Valley Children’s Hospital who examined the girl before her death described her sexual injuries as “one of the worst cases” he had seen in his 25-year career specializing in child abuse and child protection cases.
The evidence against Cheary was collected by Detective Daniel Green of the Exeter Police Department. Kalashian would later preside over the case against his killer, Green’s ex-wife Erika Sandoval. Green was found shot to death in his Goshen home on Feb. 6, 2015. Sandoval admitted to lying in wait for Green to return home and using his own gun to shoot and kill him. Sandoval’s attorney attempted to paint her as a battered spouse but both Sandoval and Green were arrested for domestic violence in 2011 during what many described as a toxic relationship. The DA did not file charges because “neither of the charges can be sustained.” Kalashian was forced to declare a mistrial in the case in 2019 after the jury was unable to reach a verdict. The case was the subject of an episode of the crime docuseries 48 Hours. The DA will begin jury selection in September to retry the case against Sandoval.
If convicted, each of the former hospital executives potentially faces a significant state prison commitment. The specific amount of prison time as to each defendant varies due to the nature of the charges and California sentencing rules; however, on the most serious charge (money laundering) Benzeevi is potentially facing 13 years while Greene and Germany are each facing up to 9 years. Greene and Germany have potential maximum sentences of well over a decade should they be found guilty of all of the charges and allegations, and Benzeevi is facing in excess of four decades in prison.