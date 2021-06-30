Tulare County identifies first case of delta variant

There is evidence that the delta (B.1.617.2) variant is associated with increased transmission of COVID-19 and may have moderately decreased response to antibody treatments against COVID-19 infection. In just six month, the delta variant has reached 74 countries. Experts believe the variant is 43-90% more infectious than the original strain of the virus, evidenced by the variant cases surpassing alpha cases in the U.K., and studies suggest it may double the risk of hospitalizations. Researchers are unsure why the delta variant is so much more transmissible but think it has something to do with a protein that makes it easier to enter human cells, making it easier to overpower the immune system. It also seems to affect younger people, as those in the U.K. under the age of 50 were 2.5 times more likely to be infected.

Initial studies suggest the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States provide strong protection against emerging variants. According to WebMD, the Pfizer vaccine provides 79% protection against a delta variant infection, while AstraZeneca is 92% effective in preventing hospitalization from the variant. Officials strongly urge residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible. Visit the Tulare County COVID-19 Vaccine web page at: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ for vaccination locations, including a full listing of health care providers and local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

It is imperative that individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 contact their health care provider to get tested and speak with representatives from Tulare County Public Health when contacted to help slow the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 variants.

“Considering the national trend, we’ve been aware of the variants being present in our state as well as surrounding counties,” Tulare County public health officer Dr. Karen Haught said. “We need to continue the important safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it is especially important for unvaccinated individuals to wear a face covering or mask while in any public indoor setting.”

Additional information about tracking variants in California is provided by the California Department of Public Health and can be found online at: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/COVID-Variants.aspx. Information on the distribution of variants across the U.S. can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/variant-surveillance/variant-info.html.