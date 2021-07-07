Lindsay residents remember student, athlete

Community members gather for vigil in honor of former Lindsay, COS student Victor Cisneros who drowned while visiting Sequoia National Park

LINDSAY – Victor Cisneros left a lasting impact on his community, and he did so before turning 21 years old. Last Wednesday, a few hundred people showed up to honor the late Cisneros at the Legend Candlelight Walk in Lindsay, before he was laid to rest on Thursday.

Cisneros passed away on Monday, June 21 after drowning in a river near Potwisha Campground at Sequoia National Park. Cisneros had spent the day playing in the river with his younger brother and sister. Toward the end of their trip around 6:15 p.m., his younger brother began to drown and Cisneros jumped in to save him. He was able to push his brother to safety but began to drown himself. He was pulled out of the water by bystanders and responding park rangers began to perform CPR to no avail.