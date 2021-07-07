State budget could lead to more dollars for homeless projects

The state is throwing an unprecedented amount of money at the state’s rampant homeless problem. According to Gov. Newsom’s office, this is the largest investment of its kind in state history. Newsom’s statement adds that it will provide 65,000 people with housing placement, more than 300,000 people with housing stability and create 46,000 new housing units. He also made the whopping claim that his plan would “end family homelessness within five years.”

The governor’s office stated that part of the $12 billion will build on Project Homekey that was created during the pandemic to help shield homeless residents from COVID-19. In all 36,000 homeless Californians took advantage of the program, and 6,000 affordable housing units were constructed.

More importantly for cities and the county, the state is tossing $2 billion over the next two fiscal years to help tackle homelessness at the local level. District 2 board supervisor Pete Vander Poel asked Yoder if the money could be spent on facilities for homeless. Yoder said virtually every kind of facility that the county wants to buy, rehab or construct could be funded under the current proposal.

To help create more affordable housing, Yoder said $1.7 billion will be kicked in to address the backlog of credits for low-income housing projects.

“That’ll get those projects that are shelf ready. All they need is the additional funding and they should be able to get built. So that’s significant to address the housing crisis in the state,” Yoder said.

In a statement Newsom noted that his California Comeback Plan includes almost $50 million in targeted programs and grants to local government, to move people out of unsafe, unhealthy encampments and into safer, more stable housing. Newsom plans to provide stable housing for vulnerable aged youth experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness by targeting resources through Project Homekey and supporting youth-focused grant programs.

Yoder covered more the salient aspects of the budget, choosing to focus on the items that were half-a-billion dollars or more. He stated that the state is putting $730 million toward drought relief in the budget. However, Yoder said that he had to shake people out of their malaise over drought. Specifically he said he had to “wake people up” to remind them that droughts are not just about drinking water, they are about water for agriculture as well.

Yoder added that thanks to some county help he believes the right people have been made aware, and “are on speed dial.”

In Tulare County, homelessness and drought are not the only problems governments face: wildfires have become much more prevalent. In this year’s budget the state has dedicated $260 million to help fight wildfires.

“We do believe that the money that was proposed in the May revise for Cal Fire fire crews, that is actually going to stay in the budget. We think that’s incredibly important for some of the valley counties to help prevent fires in the first place and then fight them when God forbid, they break out,” Yoder said.