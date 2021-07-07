Torrez Jr. goes from Tulare to Tokyo

Torrez family legacy

Torrez Jr.’s trek to Tokyo began in Tulare, with roots that run much deeper than the 22-year-old. He grew up training in an old shack which was converted to a boxing gym, now known as the Tulare Athletic Boxing Club. It was opened in 1945 by his grandfather Manuel Torrez who was a former Southwestern United States Golden Gloves champion.

The boxing legacy was passed down to, Richard Torrez Sr., an Olympic trialist in 1984, who ranked as high as fourth in the world as an amateur with a career record of 226-36-4. He then passed the boxing genes down to his son who fell in love with the sport as a young preschooler.

At around four years old, Torrez Jr. recalls walking into the family gym while his dad was in the ring sparring. He entered just in time to witness an image that is forever painted in his memory.

“He hit a guy with one of the meanest liver shots I’ve ever seen to this day. The guy goes down, he’s kicking on the floor, and I thought ‘man that was amazing,’” Torrez Jr. said. “I [saw] my dad had the ability to do that and so I wanted to do that one day. And that’s when my dad became my role model in the ring.”

Not too long after, Torrez Jr. had his first sparring match with a friend. The boxing gloves came up to their elbows on their tiny preschool arms. It was all in fun as they pushed each other around the ring for a bit, and there began his journey to superstardom.

From there, his growth as a boxer happened at an accelerated pace. His first competition was at 8 years old and it only took two years for him to win his first national tournament. Since then, he’s gone on to win nine national championships, a Golden Gloves national title in 2017 and a bronze at the Pan-American Games in 2019. He’s dominated as an amateur with a record of 151-10-0 and will likely turn professional after the Olympics are complete. He is now the No. 3 ranked super heavyweight boxer in the world and has not lost a match in the United States in eight years.