Tulare County warns about more dangerous delta variant

Over the last two months, new COVID-19 related deaths have been almost exclusively among unvaccinated individuals. According to an APNews analysis, government data from May shows that only about 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in May were in fully vaccinated people, which amounts to less than a percent (.08%) of total deaths. In terms of hospitalizations, “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people accounted for fewer than 1,200 of more than 107,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations—about 1.1%.

“It is imperative for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible to decrease the spread of this highly infectious Delta variant and stall any potential for other COVID variants to mutate and develop,” said Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught. “We know the Delta variant is increasingly prevalent in other parts of California, and traveling outside the County may pose an increased risk of exposure. The use of face coverings is especially important to prevent infection.”

The county continues to strongly encourage residents to get vaccinated. Initial studies suggest the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States provide strong protection against emerging variants. Officials strongly urge residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible. Visit the Tulare County COVID-19 Vaccine web page at: covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine for vaccination locations, including a full listing of health care providers and local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccinations. The county implored people to take precautions over the July Fourth holiday, especially for those who cannot get vaccinated yet.

“For those ineligible for vaccination because of age under 12 or medical contraindications, the practice of social distancing and use of face coverings are also very effective measures in slowing the spread,” the HHSA notice stated. “In addition, everyone is encouraged to frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer, regularly disinfect high-touch surfaces, and stay home if you are sick or instructed to isolate/quarantine by a medical or public health professional.

So far, according to Tulare County data, 181,919 residents have been vaccinated. Over 41 million vaccine doses have been administered in California. And 47% of people in the United States have been fully vaccinated—55% of people have gotten at least one dose.

In terms of vaccination rate, the United States is not leading the pack, but they are far from the bottom. Only 15 other countries are ahead of the U.S. but none of them have more than 100 million residents. The closest country to the United States’ population—which has nearly 330 million residents—is the United Kingdom with almost 79 million. Mainland China, which estimates 1.3 billion people has only 16% of their population fully vaccinated with 45% receiving one dose.