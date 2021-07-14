Residents vote on funding to fight ‘ninja’ mosquitoes

Mosquito money

Known as a Proposition 218 process, the balloting allows those owning property within a district to block the increase if 50% plus one property owner vote against it on a mailed ballot or sign a petition against it. If it passes, home owners will see an additional $12.50 per year on their property taxes if they live in the district, which encompasses most of Tulare County north of Tulare and Lindsay. Those living in remote areas on the northeastern and southeastern edge of the district will be assessed $6.25 per year due to their remote location away from cities. Since the Tulare County Auditor only applies annual assessments of $10 or more, those paying $6.25 may only receive a bill every two years. If approved, the assessment could by increased up to 3% each year. Commercial, industrial and retail would pay the $6.25 rate while office buildings would pay $17.75 per year.

The assessment isn’t necessarily permanent. The district had a previous assessment from 10 years which supported comprehensive mosquito control services as well as the development of the district’s laboratory. The lab helped Delta Vector discover the arrival of the aedes aegypti mosquito in 2014 and test dead animals to discover the arrival of West Nile, Yellow Fever, and Zika virus in Tulare County. The lab also allows the district to breed mosquito eating fish which it offers free to property owners to put in ponds and water features to eat the larvae before they grow into chemically-resistant adults.

This previous assessment expired in 2019 after the development costs of the laboratory had been paid off, leaving the budget short of enough funding to handle the growing population of the invasive mosquito. The new assessment would have to be renewed annually by a majority vote of the district’s board of directors.

“This assessment would be specific to the type of pest posing the greatest risk,” Debboun said. “This mosquito has established itself and we need to take care of the problem.”

Without the new assessment, the district would have to rely on the $5 to $7 per property initiated when the district was formed in 1922. The district’s current funding is just short of $3 million per year. It’s the same charged by surrounding abatement districts such as Tulare Mosquito Abatement District, Kings Mosquito Abatement District and Delano Mosquito Abatement District, all of which cover portions of Tulare County.

Michelle Dempsey, general manager of the Tulare Mosquito Abatement District, said aedes aegypti was discovered in northern Tulare County about three years before the southern portion, making them the expert in the area. She also said Delta Vector has one of the largest coverage areas.

“Delta Vector is doing great things and is always on the cutting edge of mosquito abatement,” Dempsey said. “They are more invested in this and it’s just a matter of years before we have to make similar investments.”

Southeastern Tulare County, including Lindsay, Strathmore and Porterville, is not covered by a mosquito abatement district. Dempsey said the Tulare district has made attempts in the past to broaden its boundaries to include the area but less than 50% of property owners surveyed were in favor of accepting the tax assessment. The Tulare district covers the southwestern portion of Tulare County from Highway 198 to the Kern County line and from the Kings County line to Plainview east of Porterville.

“We get more calls from that area than from the Tulare area,” Dempsey said.

Mosquito meeting

The alternative to a small increase in property taxes to increase abatement is possibly an outbreak of mosquito born illness. An outbreak of West Nile Virus in Sacramento County in 2005 led to 163 people being treated for West Nile fever and neuroinvasive disease. The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District had to do an emergency aerial spray. According to a study prepared for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the economic losses due to the outbreak, including medical treatment and spraying and overtime hours, totaled $2.28 million.

“Everything costs money,” Dubboun said, “but ultimately, we serve the residents and it’s up to them if they want us to do more than we are doing now.”

Just last week, the California Department of Public Health announced the first confirmed death in California due to West Nile virus (WNV). The death occurred in San Luis Obispo County.

“West Nile virus activity in the state is increasing, so I urge Californians to take every possible precaution to protect against mosquito bites,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health and state public health officer.

That same day, Fresno County health officials confirmed a man in southeast Fresno had been hospitalized due to West Nile, only the second confirmed human case in the state this year.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito. As of July 9, WNV has been detected in 45 dead birds from six counties and 177 mosquito samples from 13 counties, including 28 from Tulare County. Hot temperatures this month are contributing to increasing numbers of mosquitoes and the increased risk of virus transmission to humans. So far this season, activity is within expected levels. The risk of disease due to WNV usually increases at this time of year and is highest throughout the summer and early fall.

Delta Mosquito District’s assessment ballots must be received by the end of the public hearing set for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21. The meeting will be held at the district office, located at 1737 W. Houston Ave. in Visalia.

A second special meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. on July 28 at the district office to announce the results of balloting. If you lose your ballot, require a replacement ballot, or want to change your vote, call Delta MVCD at 559-732-8606 for another ballot.