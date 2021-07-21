Kaweah Health emergency department delayed by staffing, ‘diversion’ events

A second instance of a healthcare worker stealing prescription medication for personal use was reported in January 2021. Herbst said the physician had showed signs of possible impairment but there were never any witnesses or unreconciled medication use. A group of certified registered nurse anaesthetists, who had just returned from a drug diversion prevention webinar, filed some concerns with the chief medical officer and confronted the physician. After a week, the doctor admitted to having a substance abuse problem and confessed he had been taking drugs since May 2020. Herbst said the doctor would order three micrograms of Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, only administer two micrograms and keep one for himself. Empty syringes had been found in the trash cans of employee bathrooms during that time. Herbst said the doctor has been placed on leave and Kaweah Health is currently reviewing his case to see whether or not he will be allowed to return to the hospital at any point.

Kaweah Health’s self-reporting of the incidents triggered an unannounced complaint validation survey by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in March. CMS detailed its findings, observations and deficiencies identified during their survey in a statement of deficiencies report in May. The report said Kaweah Health did not consistently follow its own established practices and policies. Herbst called the report “deeply disappointing” because the activities and behaviors did not meet the hospital’s standards and expectations for patient safety.

Herbst said Kaweah Health’s plan of correction for the diversion events was accepted by the state and federal government July 9, and that there would be a validation team on site through the next week to ensure Kaweah Health was doing everything promised in the plan of correction. As of press time, there was no update as to the result of the validation survey.

At the unveiling of the expanded Emergency Department in April, there was no mention of either diversion event nor their potential impact on the ED’s opening, despite both events having occurred well before April—though not public knowledge until July—and the CMS investigation had already begun.

To muddy the waters further from the initial information given in April about the expanded ED—presented to bring the total number of beds to 73—the plan has now changed to only open and operate 57 beds. Kaweah Health’s staffing plans were turned down by CDPH twice, and the healthcare group is currently waiting to hear back on their third submittal. Herbst said the hospital is short staffed with dozens of travel nurses hired, and the hospital runs short in the emergency department in particular.

“What we had told the state is we said, ‘we understand your concern. We’re not asking that you give us approval to open all 73 emergency department beds,’” Herbst said. “What we’ve told them is we have enough staff consistently to open and staff 57 beds…They’re having a hard time understanding that.”

Herbst said the plan would be to open Zone 5—the new 24-bed unit and waiting room—and close down zone 6 and zone 3, reducing the number of beds in the old ED to provide and staff 57 beds in total. Herbst said there was no intent to deliberately misinform the public.