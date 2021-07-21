Tulare County funds affordable housing projects

The Lofts at Fort Visalia is an 80-unit apartment complex at 300 E. Oak Ave. The project combines art lofts with homeless housing and affordable apartments for low-income families. The three-story building is composed of 29 lofts, 28 one-bedroom units, 23 two-bedroom units, and 4,078 square feet of commercial uses including office and gallery space, laundry facility, and computer lab. The commercial space will offer a new home for the Arts Consortium and will allow for various community and resident services, including behavioral health services and onsite case management supports.

The Lofts are within walking distance of the Visalia Transit Center, Family HealthCare Network Clinic, banks, schools, supermarkets, and other amenities. The city of Visalia has also committed $2 million of its PHLA funding toward the project.

“I’d like to thank Self-Help Enterprises for all they are doing throughout Tulare County to help with the affordable housing situation,” chair Amy Shuklian said, who represents most of Visalia on the board. “I’m excited about The Lofts at Fort Visalia.”

Self-Help Enterprises is also building an 89-lot subdivision on the southwest corner of Riggin Avenue and Road 76. Goshen Village East is a two-story rental project featuring private streets, a covered playground, a community center, park-pond and will be completely energy independent for electricity with solar panels offsetting common area and electric loads. Resident vehicles will be stored in “tuck under” parking, where the ground floor of the middle of the L-shaped apartment building will be left as parking beneath several units overhead. There will also be a community center with a computer room, kitchen, common laundry room and maintenance area.

“It is partnerships like these that really transform communities and provide opportunities to eradicate homelessness as well as other issues,” Supervisor Eddie Valero said, who represents the Goshen area. “I think this partnership is beautiful and will grow.”

The 169 units of affordable housing is critically needed as rents continue to rise in a low supply housing market. Since 2014, Tulare County has only built 7,300 units of new housing, well below the 26,000 units it needs by 2023, according to Tulare County’s most recent Regional Housing Needs Assessment.