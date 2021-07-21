Tulare searches for solutions to homelessness, discuss variety of options

Mayor Dennis Mederos didn’t think there would be any return once the city factored in staff time and that the money would have to come from city coffers because there isn’t currently state funding provided for that type of program.

Staff members said running a program of that size would be like running a social services program, similar to ones the county run, such as the foster care system for youth. Traci Myers, Tulare’s community and economic development director, said if a program were to exist, it would likely be run by the county due to the sheer scope. She said the city did not have the staff to track how all of the money at each household was spent, identify potential fraud and then enforce the rules of the program.

“Accountability and reporting would be a nightmare,” Myers said.

Councilmember Patrick Isherwood said he was willing to look into the program but wasn’t sure if it was possible within city ordinance, so the idea for lack of consensus.

There was also no support for Sigala’s suggestion to decriminalize low-level citations and infractions for low-income and homeless residents. Sigala many times a $30 ticket, which many homeless people can’t afford, will snowball into a larger amount and a warrant. That could result in someone getting arrested for something minor just as they are finding stable housing and getting back on their feet. He said if a homeless person is cited for a minor infraction, the city could dismiss the fee if they agree to seek drug treatment, medical treatment, mental health counseling or apply for a housing voucher.

Police Chief Wes Hensley said this would be tantamount to providing preferential treatment within the law. Mayor Mederos said many homeless people are unwilling to do even the smallest amount of community service for an infraction so expecting them to complete a much more time consuming task of entering a an ongoing program would have little to no effect.

There were a few issues the council agreed were either already being handled or would eventually be addressed by the state. The city did not entertain Sigala’s ideas to provide more funding for the Kings-Tulare Homeless Alliance’s Point In Time count of the homeless each winter, nor to have a councilmember sit on its board, which oversees the Continuum of Care (CoC) for Tulare and Kings counties.

Machael Smith, former director of the Homeless Alliance, said the city can certainly be a member of the organization but the board of directors for the nonprofit are elected by the membership, not appointed by leadership. She did say city officials were more than welcome to participate in the Alliance’s rating and ranking of requests for proposals and notices of funding availability. Those decisions ultimately decide which projects are funding with CoC money throughout Tulare and Kings counties.

“Getting on the board sounds noble but not practical,” Mederos said.