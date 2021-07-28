Former Sheriff’s sergeant to serve 5 years in prison for domestic violence

On several occasions, she and her mother would sleep somewhere in her car and then “wash up” for school and work in a Denny’s bathroom the next morning. Her mother said she had considered suicide but was afraid of what would happen to her daughter if she did. Ramirez’s ex-wife said she had always dreamed of being the mom who ran the PTA or volunteered at school and community functions but Ramirez didn’t allow her to do those things.

“Richard stole that from me,” she said.

The mother said she filed numerous reports with the Visalia Police Department but was laughed at, mocked and ridiculed for coming forward. “They did nothing and allowed this monster to roam free.”

“Are they protecting him or are they protecting themselves,” she said.

The mother said she has lived with fear, anxiety and depression ever since her decision to leave Ramirez.

“After divorcing him, I knew it would happen again to someone else,” she wrote. “I expected to hear his name on the news for killing a significant other. You have the power to save his next victim.”

The mother and daughter statements were much harsher than those of Jennifer Hillan, Ramirez’s ex-girlfriend who pushed for the investigation into his actions which inspired the others to come forward. Hillan chose to read her statement herself and did so while sitting just a few feet from Ramirez and looking at him the entire time. While they were in court discussing the bad times, Hillan said she and Ramirez did have good times and, in some cases, great times.

“You know what happened, you know me and you know I never wished any harm on you,” she said. “I prayed for you. I wished you had a better life.”

The other victim in the case is Hillan’s daughter, who Hillan said could not come to court today because she was too upset. Ramirez threatened her not to talk to police after witnessing him beat Hillan unconscious, according to civil lawsuit her mother filed against Ramirez in March and amended in May after his conviction in the criminal case.

The federal lawsuit also names Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly covering for the deputy’s actions, suppressing reports and promoting a culture of looking the other way. She said Ramirez was known as “Teflon Rich” because he felt he was above the law and protected by his fellow officers. Hillan and Ramirez began dating in 2011 and were dating on and off until late 2018. Each time Hillan threatened to leave, Ramirez threatened a murder-suicide in efforts to keep Hillan in the relationship, according to court documents. In May 2018, Ramirez walked into Hillan’s home while on duty and in uniform and beat her in front of her daughter before knocking her unconscious. When she regained consciousness, Ramirez allegedly pulled out his gun, pointed it to his chest and said, “I’m done, it’s over” before walking outside and discharging the weapon. Fearing he had shot himself, Hillan immediately ran outside to find Ramirez laughing and said, “You thought I killed myself.”

The filing states, “[Hillan] felt that she could not tell anyone what happened, especially law enforcement, because all previous reports had failed to elicit any disciplinary action, even verbal censure, against Ramirez, and had, instead, been relayed to Ramirez, who retaliated against [Hillan] by further assaults.”

Hillan told Ramirez she hoped he would use the time in prison to reflect on the family and friends he has and to think about the kind of man he wants to be.