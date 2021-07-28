Local equestrian to compete in second Olympics

Laura Billys will begin competition in Tokyo on Thursday, alongside Exeter veterinarian

TOKYO, JAPAN – The Olympic stage is nothing new to Redwood High and Fresno State alum Lauren Billys. She competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics for the Puerto Rican equestrian team with her horse Castle Larchfield Purdy, and they’re currently in Japan running it back for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Things are a bit different this year. While shewill saddle up with her Puerto Rican team again, she will be joined by her local veterinarian of nearly 20 years, Dr. Doug Anez of Pacific Crest Equine in Exeter. Dr. Anez will also serve as the team’s vet.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the cauldron atop a peak inspired by Mount Fuji last Friday morning on NBC, which officially kicked off the Tokyo Olympics. Billys and Purdy will be competing in the three-day-long Equestrian Eventing series which runs from July 29 to Aug 2. The first day of the series is dressage where the pair will be judged on balance and precision. The second day of the competition is a cross-country course with various obstacles such as water and jumps. The final day is stadium jumping.

Although she was raised in California, Billys is competing for Puerto Rico due to her family heritage. She’ll be doing so with her Irish sport horse who she deems to be the ultimate athlete with a strong competitive drive. At 19-years-old, Purdy is one of the oldest horses to compete in the Olympics this year and it’ll likely be his last. The fact that he’s able to compete at all is quite the miracle given his age and the fact that he nearly died less than a year before the initial qualifying events.