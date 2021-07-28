Tulare Cemetery hires new district manager

Clara Bernardo hopes to bring ‘heart’ care back to cemetery where her son was buried in 2019

TULARE – Clara Bernardo quietly sat down at the far end of a folding table in a storage room and waited for Tulare Cemetery District’s July 7 meeting to begin. As the meeting began, trustees overseeing one of the most contentious public boards in the county took their seats a few feet from a fiery public. The chairperson introduced Bernardo as the newly hired district manager before sending the meeting to closed session where it discussed censuring one of its own board members for breaking the law, pending lawsuits with former employees who claim other trustees broke the law and new claims filed against the cemetery for mistakes by former and current employees.

When they returned to open session, the board made several announcements before approving Bernardo’s appointment as the new district manager. They followed it up by arguing whether or not she was hired properly and if they had settled on salary and benefits.

Welcome to working at the Tulare Public Cemetery District.