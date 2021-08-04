Tulare County vaccinations slow to trickle as COVID-19 cases trend upward

Since mid-July more than 97% of the country’s COVID hospitalizations have been among unvaccinated patients. Even worse, 99% of COVID-19 deaths are among unvaccinated patients. Meanwhile vaccines are 99.902% effective against COVID-19. Albeit the CDC has admitted that “breakthrough” variants are expected. But thus far they make up less than a fraction of cases in the United States.

Vaccination cards and COVID testing will affect the 1,600 state employees and hundreds more health care workers in Tulare County. Health and Human Services Director for the county, Tim Lutz is unsure whether this will make a difference.

“It’s the carrot versus stick. There have been a lot of things like the state lottery, like gift cards, things that the government has done to try and incentivize people, and it hasn’t moved the needle that much, quite honestly. So, I’m not certain that it’s going to have much of an effect,” Lutz said.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID have been down for months. Lutz even stopped giving weekly updates to the board of supervisors in light of declining numbers. But cases have steadily increased from 1.1 per 100,000 people in the county on June 25 to 4.7 on July 27. Lutz recognized that it is a far cry from the hundreds of cases in December and January, but said there is no denying that there has been an increase over the last few weeks. All the while the county health department can’t even give vaccines away.

“We have a batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccine that’s going expire and we can’t get any takers,” Lutz said.

Vaccine rate on the decline

The county’s daily vaccination rate has taken a major tumble from its peak of 5,400 doses on April 2, falling steadily to just 147 administered does on July 27. California and the national government have suffered the same fate peaking in April and slowing down to a trickle. The state crested at just over half a million doses administered in a day. The national government’s single day high was on April 8 with over 4.4 million doses administered.

By consensus herd immunity is between 70% and 90% of the population. Lutz said that the county can feel reasonably safe about herd immunity if they reached 80% or more. But right now only 40.4% of the county is vaccinated, which is 49.5% of the eligible population. Lutz said that getting to 40% has been difficult.

“We got [to 36%] really quickly. It was probably April when we got there. But then every additional percent past that has just been a bigger and heavier lift,” Lutz added.

The county reached into their tool bag early when vaccines were made available in order to push vaccinations. HHSA had a healthy public education budget to help assuage any fears that the vaccine was rushed through regular FDA testing protocol. Early on the county also bent over backwards to locate mass vaccination clinics in towns like Tulare who administered thousands of vaccinations per day at the Agri-Center. But since demand has receded, vaccination mass clinics have closed, and all the county can do is wait.

“Slowly we’re seeing more people come in and say, “You know, I’ve waited long enough. I feel like I’ve known enough friends, family, coworkers who got the vaccine. They’re okay,’” Lutz said.

Early on when the vaccine was first introduced one of the largest economic sectors to reach were farm laborers. But Lutz said that the county has largely bridged that sector over the last few months. He added that if anyone wanted to set up a small vaccine clinic where laborers are, HHSA would scramble the mobile units right away.