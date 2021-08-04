Tulare County vaccinations slow to trickle as COVID-19 cases trend upward

Tulare County HHSA Director Tim Lutz says vaccinations have slowed to a crawl with less than half of the eligible population receiving the vaccine
By Paul Myers and John Lindt
SACRAMENTO – The most quickly developed, watched over, widely spread and over 99% effective vaccine is still not safe enough for a significant amount of the population. This has forced federal, state and local governments to try and limit COVID-19’s contagious delta variant by forcing government and health care employees to prove their vaccination status or face regular testing at work.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced last week testing will be phased in starting Aug. 2 for effected employees. Health care facilities will have until Aug. 23 to come into full compliance.
The highly contagious delta variant that has swept through California and the country has led to an uptick in cases among unvaccinated patients. Over the last three weeks all levels of government have been echoing the same line from the Centers of Disease Control (CDC): “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” First stated by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
Since mid-July more than 97% of the country’s COVID hospitalizations have been among unvaccinated patients. Even worse, 99% of COVID-19 deaths are among unvaccinated patients. Meanwhile vaccines are 99.902% effective against COVID-19. Albeit the CDC has admitted that “breakthrough” variants are expected. But thus far they make up less than a fraction of cases in the United States.
Vaccination cards and COVID testing will affect the 1,600 state employees and hundreds more health care workers in Tulare County. Health and Human Services Director for the county, Tim Lutz is unsure whether this will make a difference.
“It’s the carrot versus stick. There have been a lot of things like the state lottery, like gift cards, things that the government has done to try and incentivize people, and it hasn’t moved the needle that much, quite honestly. So, I’m not certain that it’s going to have much of an effect,” Lutz said.
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID have been down for months. Lutz even stopped giving weekly updates to the board of supervisors in light of declining numbers. But cases have steadily increased from 1.1 per 100,000 people in the county on June 25 to 4.7 on July 27. Lutz recognized that it is a far cry from the hundreds of cases in December and January, but said there is no denying that there has been an increase over the last few weeks. All the while the county health department can’t even give vaccines away.
“We have a batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccine that’s going expire and we can’t get any takers,” Lutz said.
Vaccine rate on the decline
The county’s daily vaccination rate has taken a major tumble from its peak of 5,400 doses on April 2, falling steadily to just 147 administered does on July 27. California and the national government have suffered the same fate peaking in April and slowing down to a trickle. The state crested at just over half a million doses administered in a day. The national government’s single day high was on April 8 with over 4.4 million doses administered.
By consensus herd immunity is between 70% and 90% of the population. Lutz said that the county can feel reasonably safe about herd immunity if they reached 80% or more. But right now only 40.4% of the county is vaccinated, which is 49.5% of the eligible population. Lutz said that getting to 40% has been difficult.
“We got [to 36%] really quickly. It was probably April when we got there. But then every additional percent past that has just been a bigger and heavier lift,” Lutz added.
The county reached into their tool bag early when vaccines were made available in order to push vaccinations. HHSA had a healthy public education budget to help assuage any fears that the vaccine was rushed through regular FDA testing protocol. Early on the county also bent over backwards to locate mass vaccination clinics in towns like Tulare who administered thousands of vaccinations per day at the Agri-Center. But since demand has receded, vaccination mass clinics have closed, and all the county can do is wait.
“Slowly we’re seeing more people come in and say, “You know, I’ve waited long enough. I feel like I’ve known enough friends, family, coworkers who got the vaccine. They’re okay,’” Lutz said.
Early on when the vaccine was first introduced one of the largest economic sectors to reach were farm laborers. But Lutz said that the county has largely bridged that sector over the last few months. He added that if anyone wanted to set up a small vaccine clinic where laborers are, HHSA would scramble the mobile units right away.
Governor’s orders
In light of the declining vaccination rate, Newsom flexed his regulatory muscle when he gave state and health care employees the option to get vaccinated or be tested regularly.
“We are encouraging local governments and businesses to do the same. Vaccines are safe—they protect our family, those who truly can’t get vaccinated, our children and our economy. Vaccines are the way we end this pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement last Monday, July 26.
In more detail, unvaccinated workers will be subject to at least weekly COVID-19 testing and will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). This requirement also applies to high-risk congregate settings like adult and senior residential facilities, homeless shelters and jails. These steps are expected to help protect vulnerable patients and residents.
The state has attempted to do other forms of outreach by engaging in a multi-pronged outreach and incentives strategy to reach “holdouts.” California is attempting to target communities hardest hit by the pandemic and those who have been particularly reticent such as residents who are homebound, have limited transportation and flexibility, higher vaccine hesitancy and/or living in a more remote area.
These efforts consist of a multimedia and multicultural public education campaign; “Get out the Vaccine” phonebank and door-knocking campaign; supporting community organizations for outreach, direct appointment assistance and referrals; and health care provider-based efforts called “CalVaxGrant.”
Mask up
The United State’s vaccination woes led to a new mask announcement from the CDC. Last week they added a recommendation for fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. Cases in the county are trending upward, but whether the county as a whole is considered an area of “substantial or high transmission” is not quite clear. What is certain, though, is student masking requirements for when school begins this month.
Residents throughout the county addressed this matter at previous board of supervisor meetings in recent weeks. They implored the board to pass a wholly symbolic resolution asking the state to allow for greater local control of school districts to decide on the need for masks themselves. The resolution passed unanimously two weeks ago. Albeit chairwoman Amy Shuklian noted that the county does not have control of school boards and the school mask mandate is entirely up to state regulations.
From a public health perspective Lutz said that masking has been proven effective, in particular where people can’t spread out.
“California kind of struck a compromise of six feet, maintaining six-foot distance in classrooms was really not going to be feasible for a lot of our schools just based on the student body population. So in lieu of saying, ‘Okay, we’re going to have to space out all these students six feet apart, we’re sacrificing one thing, but then being more stringent on another,’” Lutz said.
The CDC also recently recommended universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to school regardless of vaccination status.
But among other updates to their guidance last week, they added information that fully vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission. They emphasized in particular if they are immunocompromised or at an increased risk for sever disease from COVID, or if they have someone in their household who falls under those risk factors.
To guard against the “breakthrough” strain the CDC recommended fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 to be tested three to five days after exposure. In the meantime they recommend to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
In light of the CDC’s new recommendations the county’s HHSA issued an added recommendation that people receive a COVID vaccination. They noted that it protects from the delta variant but also the less contagious U.K. variant. They added that COVID cases have been rising around the county.
“The number of infections in our county doubled this month in persons less than 40 years old, and hospitalizations increased in this age group as well. Over 88 percent of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Tulare County in the last month were in people who were not fully vaccinated,” the press release stated.
$100 vaccinations
Jurisdictions around the country are offering money to reluctant residents to get vaccinated given the fact the COVID variant is spreading fast in areas with low vaccination rates. Around Tulare County residents said $100 would make a difference. And President Joe Biden is already suggesting the idea.
“Throughout America’s vaccination efforts, we have seen that financial incentives serve as a motivating factor for some people to get vaccinated. When the grocery store Kroger started offering $100 to their associates to get vaccinated, it saw vaccination rates increase from 50% to 75%,” the president said.
Asked if Tulare County would consider such a strategy, chair of the board of supervisors Amy Shuklian notes that two of the five members of her board are not vaccinated and she doubts a majority would support such an idea.