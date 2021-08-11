Hospitals change visitor policy with COVID cases rising

County COVID-19 cases continue to rise leading to state mandated changes for hospitals visitations in the county’s two largest hospitals

TULARE COUNTY – COVID-19 cases are undoubtedly on the rise, and hospitals have been mandated to adjust their visitation policies to help limit the spread.

The daily case rate per 100,000 residents in Tulare County has steadily rose since the beginning of July. On July 2, there were 1.6 daily cases per 100,000 residents. As of Monday, Aug. 10, there were 1,098 active COVID cases and 83 hospitalizations. Of those, 67 are at Kaweah Health, and 14 are in the ICU.

As of last Friday, Aug. 6, Kaweah Health and Sierra View announced changes to their visitation policy. Kaweah Health said they modified their policy to better protect the health and safety of the community it serves amid an increase in local and statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“We know how important visitors are to our patients, so our goal is to modify our guidelines in a way that will keep patients, visitors, and our team safe,” Gary Herbst, Kaweah Health’s chief executive officer said, noting the significant increase in COVID-19 patients seen at Kaweah Health in the last two weeks.