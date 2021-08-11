Lindsay increases trash rates in light of SB 1383

“The big reason [for the increase] is the new requirements, that Mid Valley [Disposal] is going to be under because of SB 1383. So, there is an education component, there is a ton of reporting. The residents are going to get new garbage cans, for example, that all needs to be compliant with SB 1383,” Tanner said. He added during the July 27 meeting that the additional cost to the city is $400,000.

Mid Valley Disposal president, Joe Kalpakoff said at a Lindsay City Council meeting in May that new requirements will be onerous. He said there will be added reporting, sorting and monitoring. He added that the company may need to add camera equipment to the trucks, supposedly to monitor what goes in the truck during pick up. The cost for most residential trash pickup will raise the cost from $20.26 to $25.83. A difference of $5.57 per month. The cost of extra cans would also go up for residential services.

Commerce services for trash, recyclables and organics will also rise slightly, but in some instances not at all. A variety of commercial trash services will go up between $5 and $56, but most recyclable and organic services will remain the same.

SB 1383 was first passed in September 2016 in a statewide effort to limit GHG from “short-lived climate pollutants.” This includes reducing organic waste disposal by 75% by 2025, and then “rescue for people to east at least 20% of currently disposed of surplus food by 2025.” The state notes that landfills are California’s third largest source of methane. It adds that organic waste like food scraps, yard trimmings, paper and cardboard emits 20% of the state’s methane from landfills.

In terms of implementation SB 1383 states that jurisdictions must establish a food recovery programs and strengthen existing food recovery networks; food donors must arrange to recover the maximum amount of their edible food that would otherwise go to landfills; food recovery organizations and services that participate in SB 1383 must maintain record; and surplus food still safe for people to eat will go to food banks, soup kitchens and other food recovery.

Single-family homes and multifamily complexes of less than five units are required to subscribe to and participate in their city’s organics curbside collection service. They are also required to properly sort their organic waste into the correct containers. Multifamily complexes of five units or more are required to either subscribe to and participate in their city’s organics curbside collection, or self-haul organic waste to a specified composting facility, community composting program or other collection activity.

According to Cal Recycle, each California county is responsible for collection organic waste recycling capacity information from cities. They are also responsible for identifying any jurisdiction that does not have enough organic waste recycling capacity, including itself. They must submit an organic waste recycling capacity report to Cal Recycle by August 2022 and August 2024, and then every five years starting in 2029.

Cities on the other hand are responsible for estimating the amount of organic waste in tons. They will also be responsible for identifying the amount of existing organic waste recycling infrastructure capacity, located both in the county and outside of the county.