More than 60 Valley priests ‘credibly accused’ of molestation

The list was compiled by Kinsale Management Consulting, which was retained by the diocese in May 2019 to investigate allegations going back to the early 1900s. Under the leadership of Dr. Kathleen McChesney, former executive assistant director of the FBI, the consulting firm reviewed over 2,800 clergy files to identify any priest, deacon, or members of a religious order with allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor within the territorial area of the current Diocese of Fresno. The firm identified 62 “credible” allegations of abuse.

Jeff Anderson, whose law firm has been representing victims in childhood sexual abuse cases since the 1980s, called the release “long overdue” and the “bare minimum step” to preventing children from being risk of horrific crimes.

“The delayed release of this list is long over-due and a thinly veiled attempt to stifle survivors and public scrutiny,” Anderson said. “Survivors have been waiting decades for accountability and transparency and they deserve more.”

The Diocese of Fresno has been named in multiple lawsuits for having employed sexually abusive priests since 2003, when the California legislature opened a one-year, retroactive window for survivors of child abuse to file civil claims against the perpetrators and the institutions that covered it up. The Diocese of Fresno was one of sixteen Catholic Dioceses in the United States which had neglected to publish a list of credibly accused clergy.

Jeff Anderson and Associates is based in St. Paul, Minn. but has regional offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Hawaii and New York and has testified before legislators against individuals, youth service organizations, and churches. The firm has focused on clergy sexual abuse since 2002 when the Boston archdiocese was accused of ignoring years of warnings about priests accused of molesting 130 people, the focus of the 2015 Academy Award-winning film “Spotlight.” Anderson said the Fresno list did not include Fr. Anthony Moreno and Fr. Efren Neri, both of whom were publicly identified in lawsuits as alleged perpetrators of child sexual abuse.

The list contains information about 37 priests, deacons, or members of a religious order, of which 24 were priests incardinated with the Diocese of Fresno, seven were extern priests (those ordained in one diocese but later worked in another), and six members religious orders, groups who take a vow of poverty and live with their religious brothers, such as a monastery or convent. A separate list of 29 clerics and members of religious orders are named who have no allegations of sexual abuse of a minor while they served in the Diocese of Fresno but were determined to have allegations against them occurring in other dioceses and are listed on other sources.

A history of harm

The allegations involve priests whose assignments in the Central Valley date back to as early as 1921 and as recent as 2019. The most recent with ties to Tulare County involved Rev. Eric V. Swearingen. Swearingen was ordained in the Diocese of Fresno in 1987 and spent his entire career in the Valley. He was placed on administrative leave by the church in June 2019 while being investigated for molestation from 1989 to 1993 during the priest’s first assignment at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Bakersfield, Calif. The jury found Swearingen guilty of child sexual abuse in a 9-3 vote but fell short of the nine votes required to find the Diocese of Fresno guilty of wrongdoing resulting in a mistrial. Instead of a retrial, Swearingen and Rocha entered a binding arbitration to settle the lawsuit, the terms of which remain undisclosed.

Swearingen was named pastor of the Good Shepherd Catholic Parish in Visalia in 2014. It was a homecoming for the priest who grew up attending George McCann and graduated from Redwood High School in 1979. Swearingen was diagnosed with a brain tumor in August 2017 and took a medical leave of absence in 2018. He died in 2020.

In addition to Swearingen, priests ordained or incardinated in the Diocese of Fresno on the list include the following.

Rev. Msgr. Joseph Pacheco was ordained in 1957 and began his career in Randsburg, Calif. in Kern County. He served as an assistant at St. Aloysius and St. Rita in Tulare from 1961 to 1967, where alleged sexual abuse of children took place along with Sacred Heart in Merced in the 1960s, according to a 2003 civil suit. Filed long after Pacheco’s death in 1992, the lawsuit alleged the Diocese of Monterey-Fresno covered up the abuse. Bishop John J. Steinbock of the Fresno Diocese publicly apologized for the sexual abuse after the lawsuit was settled in 2006.

Rev. Msgr. Anthony Herdegen was ordained in 1946. He served as an assistant at Sacred Heart in Lindsay in 1948, an administrator at St. Anne’s in Porterville in 1953 and as the pastor there in 1980. He died in 2009.

Rev. John Boyle was ordained for the Diocese of Monterey-Fresno in 1941. He served at St. Catherine of Siena in Dinuba from 1941 to 1944 and 1948 to 1952. He died in 1987.

Rev. Gerald Chavez was ordained for the Diocese of Fresno in 1973. He split time as pastor between Holy Family Church in New London and Santa Cruz Mission 1984-1988, parochial vicar at St. Anne in Porterville in 2010, and served as sacramental priest at St. Aloysius in Tulare in 2014. He died in 2020.

Rev. Benjamin S. Gabriel was ordained for the Archdiocese of Lipa, Philippines in 1945 and incardinated for the Diocese of Fresno in 1979. He served in supply ministry at St. Catherine of Siena in 1971, an administrator at St. Jude in Earlimart in 1973 and as an administrator there in 1984. He died two years later in 1986.

Some priests disappeared after having their duties suspended or revoked within the Diocese of Fresno.

The dioceses says it does not know the whereabouts of Rev. Louis Garcia, who suspended his duties with the church in 1981. Garcia served as parochial vicar at St. Anne in Porterville and also served as chaplain at the Porterville State Hospital in 1979.