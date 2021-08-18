Kaweah Health calls ‘Code Triage,’ hospital reps encourage vaccinations

As of Tuesday morning, 89 COVID-19 positive patients have been admitted to the hospital and six more are being held in the emergency department waiting to be admitted.

“We cannot discharge enough patients to handle the number of admissions that are coming in,” Keri Noeske, Kaweah Health Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, said. “We are asking people to please reach out to their primary care doctors, day or night, for medical needs versus using the emergency department for non-life threatening issues. Right now we have 63 patients waiting for beds and only 45 patients ready to be discharged.”

Kaweah Health CEO, Gary Herbst reinforced his position for months that staffing continues to be an issue, and has led to a direr situation at the hospital.

“When coupled with staffing shortages, this instense patient demand is putting a significant strain on our organization, Herbs said. “Declaring an internal disaster mobilizes our resources and initializes our incident command center.”

The hospital press release went on to state that they have reached out to other hospitals in the region who could accept patients who have already been admitted, but those hospitals are experiencing similar emergency situations and “have no room to take additional patients.”

Kaweah Health’s crisis has just been the next step in a month long trend of rising cases.. In light of the delta variant, cases in Tulare County are continuing to rise. And last week representatives from the county’s three largest hospitals came together to encourage eligible residents to get vaccinated.

As of Friday, Aug. 13 the county had 18.9 daily cases per 100,000 residents. On Tuesday, there were 1,370 total active cases in the county and 112 hospitalizations. In Kaweah Health alone there were 89 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 14 of those are in the ICU.

Last week, when there were 11 patients in the ICU at Kaweah Health, Noeske said 10 of those patients were unvaccinated. She added that the number of unvaccinated patients more broadly is hard to tell because intake forms did not have a vaccination field until early August. But Noeske did say that “most” of the COVID-19 hospitalizations at Kaweah Health are among the unvaccinated population.

“That does demonstrate that our vaccine that we have is effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization when people do contract COVID,” Noeske said. “Three weeks ago we were at 10 patients in the hospital with COVID. So, we have seen the biggest increase so far in COVID patients that are hospitalized in this current surge.”

According to the county’s public health dashboard on COVID, 35.9% of the population has been fully vaccinated while 6.7% of people are partially vaccinated. Still another 57.5% of people remain unvaccinated.

Startling still, hospitalized patients with COVID are getting younger. According to a report published by Valley Children’s Hospital on Aug. 5, the hospital administered 3,440 COVID-19 tests in the month of July, 133 patients tested positive, 33 patients were hospitalized and there were 81 COVID-19 related emergency department visits. The report does not delineate age, but the delta variant is impacting younger patients much more severely than in the past.