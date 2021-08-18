Kaweah Health calls ‘Code Triage,’ hospital reps encourage vaccinations

Kaweah Health says they have “zero beds available” as mix of COVID positive and other patients impact emergency department and hospital capacity
TULARE COUNTY – Kaweah Health announced they called a “code triage” on Monday after a surge of COVID-19 patients, among other patients flooded the downtown medical facility, beginning Saturday.
In a press release late on Monday, Aug. 16, the hospital called the code at approximately 1:30 p.m. and stated, “A code triage is a disaster or problem that may affect the hospital and/or the patients and puts us at a heightened level of crisis preparedness so that we are better positioned to respond to emergencies.”
According to the press release, on Monday at 6 p.m. there were 340 inpatients being cared for in the downtown medical center and zero beds available for additional patients needing hospitalization. Still, at 6 p.m. there were 163 patients seeking care in the emergency department, 63 of which were awaiting admissions. The remaining 100 patients were waiting to be seen by emergency providers or were holding for additional examination.
As of Tuesday morning, 89 COVID-19 positive patients have been admitted to the hospital and six more are being held in the emergency department waiting to be admitted.
“We cannot discharge enough patients to handle the number of admissions that are coming in,” Keri Noeske, Kaweah Health Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, said. “We are asking people to please reach out to their primary care doctors, day or night, for medical needs versus using the emergency department for non-life threatening issues. Right now we have 63 patients waiting for beds and only 45 patients ready to be discharged.”
Kaweah Health CEO, Gary Herbst reinforced his position for months that staffing continues to be an issue, and has led to a direr situation at the hospital.
“When coupled with staffing shortages, this instense patient demand is putting a significant strain on our organization, Herbs said. “Declaring an internal disaster mobilizes our resources and initializes our incident command center.”
The hospital press release went on to state that they have reached out to other hospitals in the region who could accept patients who have already been admitted, but those hospitals are experiencing similar emergency situations and “have no room to take additional patients.”
Kaweah Health’s crisis has just been the next step in a month long trend of rising cases.. In light of the delta variant, cases in Tulare County are continuing to rise. And last week representatives from the county’s three largest hospitals came together to encourage eligible residents to get vaccinated.
As of Friday, Aug. 13 the county had 18.9 daily cases per 100,000 residents. On Tuesday, there were 1,370 total active cases in the county and 112 hospitalizations. In Kaweah Health alone there were 89 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 14 of those are in the ICU.
Last week, when there were 11 patients in the ICU at Kaweah Health, Noeske said 10 of those patients were unvaccinated. She added that the number of unvaccinated patients more broadly is hard to tell because intake forms did not have a vaccination field until early August. But Noeske did say that “most” of the COVID-19 hospitalizations at Kaweah Health are among the unvaccinated population.
“That does demonstrate that our vaccine that we have is effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization when people do contract COVID,” Noeske said. “Three weeks ago we were at 10 patients in the hospital with COVID. So, we have seen the biggest increase so far in COVID patients that are hospitalized in this current surge.”
According to the county’s public health dashboard on COVID, 35.9% of the population has been fully vaccinated while 6.7% of people are partially vaccinated. Still another 57.5% of people remain unvaccinated.
Startling still, hospitalized patients with COVID are getting younger. According to a report published by Valley Children’s Hospital on Aug. 5, the hospital administered 3,440 COVID-19 tests in the month of July, 133 patients tested positive, 33 patients were hospitalized and there were 81 COVID-19 related emergency department visits. The report does not delineate age, but the delta variant is impacting younger patients much more severely than in the past.
This was a stark upward trend from June where there were 3,006 tests administered, 37 patients tested positive, 15 hospitalizations and 13 emergency department visits. And that was down from the month of May in most categories. Valley Children’s administered 4,011 tests in May, 61 patients tested positive, 27 patients were hospitalized and there were 20 COVID-19 related visits to the emergency department.
Dr. Gurvinder Kaur with Adventist said they have 53 hospitalized COVID patients in Hanford and 70 in Tulare. She made an impassioned plea for everyone eligible to get the vaccine. She added that healthcare worker, in particularly nurses, are “exhausted.”
“We know our healthcare personnel have been through a lot. They are tired, they’re burnt out. They’re worried and some of them are getting sick,” Kaur said. “This is science, it’s moving science, we have lots of evidence to say that vaccines are safe and effective in preventing hospitalizations and preventing deaths.”
Governor Newsom handed down orders this month stating that healthcare workers need to either be vaccinated or undergo regular weekly testing by Sept. 30. Hospital CEO Gary Herbst said in a statement that he was concerned he could lose nurses, which the hospital is already in short supply.
“My greatest fear now is that they will either leave the profession all together or leave the state of California and go to a nearby state. A nurse here can get a job anywhere in the nation,” said Herbst noting that already, Kaweah Health is down 140 bedside nurse positions.
Noeske said that 77% of Kaweah Health’s medical staff are fully vaccinated, and 55% of the hospital’s healthcare staff are also vaccinated. “We continue to work with our medic, our healthcare staff on the importance of the vaccination and sharing with them details on how to meet this new mandate by Sept. 30.”
Donna Hefner, CEO of Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville reported that 65% of the center’s healthcare workers are vaccinated. Hefner said that 34% are still in an “unknown” status, which is to say that they have not obtained those workers’ vaccination status yet.
Some of those workers, though, could not be vaccinated and waiting for a medical or religious exemption. Hefner said that Sierra View is still in the “planning processes” on deciding how to handle exemptions.
Noeske said that she is worried nurses may leave by Sept. 30 instead of receiving the vaccine. Herself and Kaweah Health are trying to offer nurses and healthcare staff access to the medical and religious exemption while encouraging them to talk to their own healthcare providers.
“If the provider deems that they need a medical exemption, [we want to make] that very easy for them to [get] a medical exemption. [For] a religious exemption [we want to] help support whatever they have that inhibits them from getting the vaccine,” Noeske said.
She added that Kaweah Health is dedicated to pushing new research for the vaccine. Just recently the CDC determined that the vaccine is safe for pregnant moms. Noeske said that piece of information could be instrumental because “a lot of the worry from my workforce are the young women and impact on fertility.”
People who are granted exemptions will still have to undergo testing on a regular basis.