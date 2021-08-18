Trail of 100 Giants under repair

Last week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) offered an amendment to prioritize funding for forest service funding for the 2022 fiscal year. According to a press release from the minority leaders office, McCarthy introduced appropriations legislation HR 4502 intended to prioritize over $13 million for projects to mitigate safety hazards to reopen and rehabilitate the Sequoia National Forest following last years SQF Complex Fire. The press release stated that his amendment passed.

“Following the fire, the U.S. Forest Service closed a large portion of the Sequoia National Forest in Tulare County because of public health and safety concerns, such as falling burned trees and mudslides. Addressing these safety concerns is critical so the forest can be fully reopened as quickly as possible,” McCarthy said.

The minority leader stated in the press release that Giant Sequoias are a unique feature to the Valley and should be preserved.

“Giant sequoias are the largest trees in the world – some tower over 26 stories high and grow wider than a city street. They can only be found growing naturally on the eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range in California, including in my district in the Sequoia National Forest,” McCarthy said.

The SQF Complex Fire is one of the largest fires to hit the Sequoia National Forest in recent memory. The fire burned over 170,000 acres after being started by lightning. McCarthy said that losing Giant Sequoias is not just a loss to the forest but communities as well.

“These losses are devastating – both environmentally and for my communities, like Porterville, Three Rivers, Springville, Kernville, and Lake Isabella, that depend on revenue from tourists coming to see the giant sequoia groves,” McCarthy said.