Visalia man sentenced 120 years for molestation

Oracio Reyes is sentenced to over a century after being convicted of over a dozen charges of molesting children between 2006 and 2016

VISALIA – Oracio Reyes was sentenced 120-years-to-life, last week for molesting six children over a 10 year span.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s office issued a statement on Aug. 10 that Reyes, 37, from Visalia was convicted on June 24 of this year on 15 counts of lewd act on a child under 14 years old, and three counts of oral copulation on a child 10 years old or younger. Each county is a felony.

“The victims in this case have waited for justice for some time. It arrived today, and I pray that those deeply affected by these crimes continue to heal,” District Attorney Tim Ward said. “Thank you, law enforcement and prosecutors, for your tireless efforts in supporting the bravery of these survivors.”

The crimes occurred from 2006 to 2016 against six minor female victims ages 6 to 13 years old. Each of the crimes were committed in Tulare County.

In addition to his sentence, Reyes must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.