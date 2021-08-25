Kaweah Health calls back triage code, capacity settles around 95% as issues still loom

Last week’s “Code Triage” by Kaweah Health should serve as an eye-opening crisis in the community. The Kaweah Health emergency department took in a steady flood of patients last Monday, Aug. 16. In total, 161 patients entered the emergency department, and not all were seen the same day. With 99 COVID-19 hospitalizations at the time, now stands at 122, there was little space for new patients to be admitted.

Kaweah Health CEO Gary Herbst said that all 344 adult beds in the hospital were filled. After getting permission from the state Herbst said they increased the nurse-to-patient ratio from 1 to 4, to 1 to 6. But what caused the sudden influx of patients into the emergency department is still a mystery.

“We are still scratching our heads over that,” Herbst said.

He noted that the air quality has been a struggle and the heat early on last week could have been a contributing factor. Kaweah Health’s capacity stabilized last Wednesday afternoon at around 95%, which allowed them to call off the internal emergency triage code, and open their expanded portion of their emergency department. While the hospital was able to create some breathing room, capacity issues still loom.

“Our hospital capacity issues have not been fixed. We’re still going to have volume issues, but we’ve worked really hard to create capacity and for now, we can stand down,” Kaweah Health’s Chief Nursing Officer, Keri Noeske, said.

According to a press release from Kaweah Health they were caring for 16 COVID-19 positive patients in their ICU last Wednesday. As of this week they have added a new patient.

“Our two ICUs and our two Intermediate Critical Care Units (ICCUs) are both at full capacity. We are now turning another area into an intermediate critical care unit as we continue to see the number of critically-ill COVID patients climb,” said Herbst, who noted that just a month and a half ago the Medical Center had just four COVID patients compared to Kaweah Health’s all-time high of 169 COVID patients on Jan. 5, 2021.

Vaccination rate

The COVID-19 delta variant has led to a massive influx of cases, especially among the unvaccinated population. Herbst said last Tuesday that the delta variant carries a viral load 1,000 times more contagious than the original strain. And that is what led the hospital to go from single digit hospitalizations to this current explosion.

“Unfortunately, with the emergence of the delta variant, which is proving to be incredibly contagious, it’s not surprising that we’re seeing these exponentially rising numbers and find ourselves feeling like we’re right back in the middle of the pandemic,” Herbst said.