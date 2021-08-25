Tooleville wells nearly run dry, state begins consolidation with Exeter

Exeter identified about $15 million in short-term and long-term capital improvement projects—replacing all of the old, leaky water pipelines in the city, drilling new wells and repairing old ones, to name a few—in the water master plan during a time where the city’s revenues were struggling to keep up with their $2.7 million spending plan, with just 3% in reserves and their sewer and water funds in the red. In order to pay for these projects, the city passed a rate increase at the end of 2019, which will effectively double the price of water, from a base rate of $24.46 per month for a single-family residence to $47.74 per month over five years.

Ennis said the engineering study used to gauge the potential of consolidation between Tooleville and Exeter used the city’s old water rates, and unfortunately did not provide a realistic picture for how to pay for such a project in a manner that Tooleville’s residents get a bill they can afford.

While Ennis acknowledged that Exeter may be able to get funding from the state to do a voluntary consolidation project, along with millions in incentive monies toward fixing Exeter’s own water system woes, his financial concerns were long-term.

“A lot of times you can pull off the initial investment or do things through the state, but what really is the troublesome part usually is the ongoing [costs] after that happens,” Ennis said. “There’s a lot of the business side, the actual running of and daily stuff you’ve got to do, and you’ve got all these conflicts you run into that make it harder.”

Ennis said Tooleville sits outside of Exeter’s “sphere of influence,” meaning there are county roads and land that sit in between the two communities that create jurisdictional issues for consolidating the two water systems.

“The whole system is under county roadways,” Ennis said. “Anytime you want to do anything with the system, you’ve got to dig through a county roadway. So now you’ve got that coordination and you’ve got to get a permit from the county.”

The sewer system also lies under the same county roadways, and is currently run by the county.

“Now you’ve got a whole other agency with another system that you’ve got to try to work with, whereas here in the city, we cover all of it,” Ennis said.

Exeter’s city council also has no jurisdiction in Tooleville, Ennis said, and they would not be able to enforce upcoming groundwater sustainability agency requirements, collect on delinquent accounts or pass a Prop. 218 rate increase that accommodates for Tooleville residents’ share of water usage and the construction of a pipeline for consolidation.

“I can’t charge Exeter residents for that pipeline, because they get no benefit from it,” Ennis said. “Under Prop. 218, your rates have to be set to charge customers for the cost of providing them the service. The Exeter residents don’t need that 16-inch pipeline for them to get service.”

The state seems to disagree with Ennis, as it has given the city six months to negotiate a voluntary consolidation with Tooleville, or face a mandatory consolidation order with much less cooperation.

Ennis’ financial and jurisdictional concerns are legitimate, but not without solution. California State Assembly Member Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) said there were talks during then-Supervisor Kuyler Crocker’s 2016-2020 term to build up Exeter’s water infrastructure with state funding and lay a pipeline out to Tooleville with a master meter to track how much water is being pumped from Exeter to Tooleville.

“The county is already administratively handling Tooleville’s sewage,” Mathis said. “The county, through that administrative district, could handle the [water] administrative costs and billing side of it to make sure the residents of Tooleville are getting billed properly.”

Mathis questioned if it made sense to try and force the city of Exeter to build out their system with a pipeline to Tooleville and adopt the administrative overhead costs, all of which the residents of Tooleville would have to pay for.

“When the county of Tulare has the ability to administratively do some of these things, they need to step in,” Mathis said. “Tooleville is on county land, so [Tooleville residents] need to be having that conversation with the county, which I’ve advised them.”

Unfortunately for the residents of Tooleville, the project was not seen through during Crocker’s term. His successor, Supervisor Larry Micari—who defeated Crocker in the November 2020 general election—said the county continues to support Tooleville through the water tank grants and bottled water program grants that are helping tide Tooleville residents over, but broke with Mathis on whose responsibility it is to talk consolidation.

“Tooleville has their own governing agency on their board and their own governing entity, and so does the city of Exeter,” Micari said. “Obviously, I would help support whatever I could to help meet the needs of everybody, but that is between those two governing agencies…It’s not like they’ve been forgotten. We’re doing what we can on our side as far as the county.”

Denise England, water resources program director for Tulare County, said the county is working with the state and local nonprofits to identify and implement short- and long-term solutions in Tooleville, but also held back on the county’s responsibility in consolidation talks.

“Because the county doesn’t have the water authority, the county’s not responsible for the water system,” England said. “The authorities are Exeter and Tooleville Mutual [Nonprofit] Water Company. And certainly the state has some authority to initiate a mandatory consolidation order.”

Mandatory consolidation through Senate Bill (SB) 88 generally requires a water quality issue, which by current state regulations Tooleville does not technically have, despite receiving bi-weekly bottled water deliveries and Self-Help Enterprises saying drilling new wells is not an option. The chrom-6 contaminant in their water is currently unregulated by the state after being struck down in court on an appeal from manufacturer and taxpayer associations.

“Technically, anyone that receives the bottled water has to have contaminated water. However, because the bottled water program is not only being used for water quality folks, it’s also being used for drought impacts, the State Water Board was very generous and kind of thought outside the box,” England said. “They provided a map that just kind of painted the general areas that may have contamination based on well results over a long time period, and basically most of Tulare County is painted with ‘may have a water quality issue.’”