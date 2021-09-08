Drought relief hits road block in Ponderosa

With most of the land surrounding the community scorched during last year’s wildfire, the community’s concerns have turned from fire to water. Tom Griesbach, general manager of the Ponderosa Community Services District (CSD), said the natural pond feeding the water system was nearly emptied by firefighting efforts to save the town. And now, entering the second year of a new drought, the small brook bringing snowmelt into Ponderosa has all but dried up. Griesbach said the Ponderosa CSD, which supports 144 connections of mostly vacation homes, may only have enough water to sustain its 30 to 40 year-round residents through October or November.

“Our most urgent need is to ensure we have water for our residents,” Griesbach said.

Some upgrades have been made to Ponderosa’s system since the last drought, including replacing miles of leaky pipe from Transite to plastic. Transite is an asbestos-cement mix widely used in the 1950s and 1960s because it was cheaper than cast iron. Griesbach said the pipes have become brittle after years of freezing winters, especially for the miles of pipe on top of or just below the surface, and under the pressure of heavy equipment for construction, repairs and firefighting. Volunteers and some contractors have replaced the lines, sometimes as little as a few yards at a time, as leaks are found.

“We have about four or five miles to go to replace the rest of the piping,” Griesbach said.

In 2012, the community services district received $300,000 for preliminary plans to replace two leaking water tanks, one uphill from the community and another at the bottom of the hill, and a $1.2 million loan from USDA’s Rural Development branch to construct the new water tanks, replace water lines, retire a smaller, asbestos-lined water tank and install a SCADA system to identify leaks and their location more quickly. Unfortunately, there were no takers when the bid was initially released and only one bid the second time around, which came in double the engineer’s estimate due to the community’s remote location. The community could only afford to replace the water tank up the hill and replace a small amount of water lines but still has to make annual payments on the loan for another decade. Not only did the project not do enough to fix the problems, it also plunged the small community into debt, hurting its options of obtaining funding to fix new problems on its own.

“We are not eligible for another loan due to our indebtedness on the first loan,” Griesbach said. “We are hopeful that all of the money being given to the county will give us a chance for help.”

Denise England, director of water resources for Tulare County, said options are limited for the community because of its remote location. Long-term repairs are made more difficult because of the extra cost associated with sending contractors two miles past the end of Highway 190. More concerning is the impending need for bottled water when the supply runs out. England said bottled water haulers delivering on the Valley floor are unwilling to make regular deliveries to Ponderosa.

“We are working on a proposal with Self-Help Enterprises to come up with a solution,” England said.

In the meantime, Griesbach said he wants to reach out to local trucking companies in the hopes of finding someone willing to make the trek up 190 and beyond on a regular basis. He said if there are any water, milk or freight haulers interested in delivering potable water or bottled water to the community they should call him at 559-656-4011.