New fires prompt evacuation orders, warnings

The evacuation warning for Three Rivers covers all points on both sides of Highway 198, east of the intersection of North Fork Drive, and includes all side roads that connect to the highway east of North Fork Drive.

These warnings and orders were prompted by the KNP Complex Fire, made up for the Colony Fire in the Yucca Drainage near Crystal Cave Road and the Paradise Fire located south of the middle fork of the Kaweah River, and growing. As of Monday, the fire had consumed 1,037 acres and started on Friday morning, Sept. 10. So far the fire is 0% contained.

On Tuesday the National Park Service announced that the fire made a “downhill run” and crossed the middle fork of the Kaweah River and the Generals Highway.

“As a result of this, the parks are evacuating employees from the Ash Mountain Headquarters Complex and nearby housing areas,” a park service press release stated.

Fire suppression efforts are already underway according to the National Park Service. They noted that the Cabin Fire, also started as a part of the Sept. 9 lightning storm, grew to two acres and was largely contained. However the two fires that make up the KNP Complex Fire are in danger or getting out of hand, and out of caution access to the park is restricted.

Last weekend the Generals Highway closed to uphill traffic from the Sequoia Entrance Station to the Giant Forest Museum. Potwisha Campground also closed on Sunday evening due to its proximity to the Colony Fire. Buckeye Flat Campground was also closed over the weekend due to its proximity to the Paradise Fire.

“These areas will remain closed until the fire threat is diminished. More closures may be necessary in the coming days,” a National Park Service press release stated.

Windy fire

Lowly contained as well, and also started during the Sept. 9 storm is the Windy Fire. As of Monday the fire was at 974 acres. On Tuesday, it was 0% contained.

Currently the fire is burning on the Tule River Indian Reservation and is currently well established to the west of Slate Mountain, Mule Peak and Onion Meadow Peak.

Vegetation in the fire area includes chaparral, dense brush, grass and timber which includes dead conifers and oak trees. The fire is expected to continue to spread through the dry, drought-stricken fuels and has already impacted the Giant Sequoia National Monument and burned into the Peyrone Sequoia grove. The fire is also threatening or impacting numerous cultural and historical sites, cabins, campgrounds and sensitive species habitats.