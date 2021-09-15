Paramedics to decide who is transported to the hospital

Under normal circumstances, EMS crews cannot refuse someone medical transport to a hospital if they request it, even if it is not recommended by the crew. The “assess and refer” policy states emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics will evaluate patients at the scene and determine if they require emergency transport to a hospital. If their condition is deemed a non-emergency, patients will be advised to seek care at an urgent care facility, contact their primary care physician or taken advantage of telehealth appointments offered by most insurance carriers. The idea is to reduce the number of non-emergency patients being taken to the hospital and keep as many ambulances on the road as possible.

“A lot of people either forget or are unaware there are telehealth options available to them,” Lynch said.

Under the assess and refer policy, the decision to transport a patient to a local hospital will be determined by EMTs or paramedics based on their heart rate, blood pressure, breaths per minute, oxygen levels, and if they appear to be comatose.

The assess and refer policy was implemented for the first time ever on Dec. 21, 2020, when COVID-confirmed ICU patients reached a then-record 24 and climbed to 29 by Jan. 10, 2021. It was lifted in February after the number of COVID-confirmed ICU patients steadily dropped until June, the lowest point since the pandemic began.

An assess and refer order is now in effect in Tulare, Kings, Madera, Fresno and Kern counties, Lynch said.

Lynch said if the number of hospitalizations don’t start to fall soon, the situation will be exasperated by the coming flu season. Beginning in October, the flu season overwhelms the EMS system, even before COVID, and this flu season could be more dire as the delta variant flares up across the country.

“The situation now is more critical than in December and January,” Lynch said. “The EMS system is already being hit hard.”

One of the ambulance providers, Dinuba Fire Department, made it clear in a Sept. 8 Facebook post the rise in COVID cases was stretching the resources of both hospitals and ambulance providers.

“Hospitals are operating at disaster levels and there is limited patient bed capacity available,” Fire Chief Jordan Webster stated in the post. “Most of our hospital emergency departments are holding ICU patients, which requires significant emergency department space and resources that are no longer available to the emergency department.”