Hospitals still teetering on full capacity

CEO Donna Hefner did not know how many patients were diverted on Sept. 4, but did say they worked closely with the Medical Health Operational Area Coordinator (MHOAC), a position in each county to make and respond to mutual aid requests from other counties. Imperial Ambulance in Porterville and American Ambulance in Visalia responded by offering employees to assist hospital staff in both the ED and COVID units. Overall, the ambulance companies provided a “Strike Team” of five paramedics and six Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) to increase the staffing at the hospital for 10 to 12 hours. On Sept. 5, COVID-confirmed ICU patients reached an all-time high during the pandemic of 30 and ambulance providers sent another team of six registered nurses and one certified nursing assistant.

“We have not experienced surges like those in August and September,” Hefner said. “Our health care professionals are pulling many long hours and extra shifts. Clinical Leaders and other licensed leaders are caring for patients directly day and night shift to adjunct our patient care needs.”

Kaweah Health, the county’s largest hospital, did see some patients from the Porterville area during the brief diversion, but it was less than significant in the scope of its current high patient volume in the emergency department. Laura Florez-McCusker, director of media relations for Kaweah Delta, said the Visalia hospital’s ED is seeing 230 patients per day, driven by unvaccinated patients with COVID which is taking up beds for patients with other issues.

“We have more people needing care, both COVID and non-COVID related,” Florez-McCusker said. “The resources are limited and we are stretching them the same as we did in the winter.”

Fortunately, Kaweah Health now has full use of its expanded ED, which is allowing the hospital to hold more patients for admission in actual beds instead of in the waiting room and the hallways. Similar to the winter surge, this now fourth surge of the pandemic is still defined by the number of beds the hospital can staff and not simply the number of beds. Kaweah Health has 550 open positions including more than 130 RN positions. The hospital continues to recruit travel nurses and other travel staff, and is working with the state to bring additional resources and offering incentives to recruit both existing and new staff to work additional shifts.

“This has been an incredibly difficult 18 months for our team, but throughout this pandemic, our team has remained committed and persevered through their struggles,” Florez-McCusker said. “They have served on the frontlines caring for others despite the risks. They have shown us what the human spirit is all about and blown us away by their dedication and their personal calling to help others.”