KNP, Windy Fire prompt evacuation warnings, orders

Otherwise for Three Rivers, there are evacuation warnings for all structures from Old Three Rivers Road and Blossom Drive to South Fork Drive, including South Fork Drive up Highway 198 to Mineral King Drive, including North Fork Drive, also including all side roads along Highway 198 to Mineral King Drive. Evacuation orders for Silver City and Cabin Cove area on Mineral King Road along with the community of Sycamore within the park, are still in effect.

Seniors who live in the affected areas are encouraged to call Community Services Employment Training (CSET) for help. They announced last week that they are providing a hotline for seniors 60 years old, or older, and are under evacuation orders. The service is intended to help those seniors who need assistance leaving their homes whether they are by themselves or with their pets. The phone number is 1-800-321-2462 seven days a week from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Park closed

The Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park announced on Sunday that they are largely closed because of the KNP Complex Fire. According to a press release, “large portions of Kings Canyon National Park have now been closed due to [fire] activity, with further closures expected.”

Closures include: all lands within the boundaries of Sequoia National Park west of the Pacific Crest Trail; all lands of Kings Canyon National Park west of the Generals Highway and south of Highway 180; all lands within the wilderness of Kings Canyon National Park west of the Pacific Crest Trail and south of the ridgeline which lies north of Ionian Basin.

All campgrounds in Kings Canyon National Park were closed effective Sept. 18 through at least Sept. 25. This includes all campgrounds in Cedar Grove and Grant Grove. All concession services closed Sept. 19, including lodging, retail, and food service. Access into wilderness from Kings Canyon trailheads is no longer permitted.

Trail closures were also announced last week, and are expected to go through the end of the year. According to Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson, the KNP Complex Fire is actively burning toward the Hume Lake Ranger District, creating a very dangerous situation for the public.

“Fire hazards identified that pose a threat to public safety includes tree snags, staubs, root holes, created by roots burning beneath the surface of the soil,” Forest Supervisor Benson described. “Roads and trail systems within the closure area are narrow and hazardous, with few routes for evacuation. Roads are also being used for staging heavy equipment, such as dozers and other suppression equipment, and fire suppression activities make the area unsafe for the public.”

Animal shelter

Many residents in Three Rivers and other foothill communities being affected by the KNP Complex Fire own large animals. Tulare County Animal Services announced last week they have activated multiple animal shelters for large and domestic animals.

If residents with animals are under an evacuation order they are instructed to call the Tulare County Animal Shelter manager, Cassandra Heffington. Otherwise, for the residents who can take their animals with them, the shelter reminds owners to bring enough food, water, leashes and bedding. Plus, any medication the animal might need.