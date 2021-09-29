Low-income residents stifling vaccination rate in county

Carrie Monteiro, public information officer for Tulare County HHSA, said promotoras and community-based organizations who have been out canvasing communities throughout Tulare County have found the majority of unvaccinated residents believe either they do not need a vaccination because they already had COVID or that there is not enough information known about the effects of the vaccine and who want to “wait a little longer” for definitive evidence.

Kaweah Health’s Dr. Ryan Gates, a pharmacist and vice president of population health management, attempted to address vaccine hesitancy at a Sept. 2 town hall meeting. Gates said more than 3 billion people across the world have received the vaccine and every day there is more data and more evidence of the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, especially Pfizer which received full FDA approval for ages 16 and older on Aug. 23.

“How are we going to get over COVID? The same way we have overcome every other infectious disease in modern history like polio, smallpox, diphtheria, tetanus, etc., with a vaccine,” Gates said. “We will overcome this, but we can’t do it without the community’s help. We hope that we can convince those who are riding the fence of hesitation for one reason or another to receive it.”

Closing the gap

Tulare County is doing a better job than most of the state in closing the gap between Medi-Cal recipients and the population at large. Tulare County’s gap of 15.7% is smaller than all but six of 58 counties statewide and within a fraction of a percent of five other counties.

Monteiro said Tulare County Public Health is relying on trusted messengers such as promotoras and community-based organizations to canvas communities to educate and inform the public on the COVID vaccine and assist residents in getting registered for vaccination appointments.

“We have assisted in training these trusted messengers to use techniques such a motivational interviewing and this has equipped our trusted messengers with the tools they need to dispel misinformation or increase confidence in the COVID vaccine,” Monteiro said.

One of the most trusted organizations for low-income residents in Tulare County is Proteus, Inc. Since 1967, Visalia-based Proteus, Inc. has offered community, employment, and training programs to farmworkers, foster youth and adults. Randi Espinoza, a community coordinator with Proteus, confirmed many of the concerns regarding vaccines in Tulare County include unwanted side effects and that the government is not being truthful.

“We have done our best to disseminate information about the vaccine and also hear them out about their fears of being unvaccinated,” Espinoza said. “There is not a direct, specific message [that has been successful], just simply offering them information so they can make the best choice for themselves and their families as opposed to forcing it has led to more open minds and captive audiences.”

There are also logistical barriers for the farmworkers to access the vaccine. Espinoza said most vaccination sites require appointments, which farmworkers shared was inconvenient because they had to use a website to schedule the appointment and couldn’t just walk into the office.

That’s where Hernan Hernandez comes in. Hernandez is executive director of the California Farmworker Foundation. Based in Delano, the nonprofit has been providing onsite COVID-19 testing in the fields since last spring and onsite vaccination clinics since January. He said about 15% of farmworkers are unsure if they want the vaccine and another 15% flat out refuse to get the vaccine.

“Access is no longer an issue but rather the main issue is convincing a part of the population that is not interested in the vaccine because of fear,” Hernandez said.

Those fears are both deeply rooted in age old discrimination and new age misinformation. Hernandez said most farmworkers don’t trust the government and are therefore unlikely to go to free vaccination events sponsored by local government or held at government offices. And those are just the more traditional fears. Others heard by Hernandez’s staff include that the vaccine will kill you in four years, that the needles implant tracking microchips under your skin, the vaccine is filled with hormones which will change your sexuality, that it’s made of fetuses and that it will actually make your more sick, possibly by giving you the virus.

“You name it, we’ve heard it,” Hernandez said.