Tulare County budget expects major increase in general fund

Throwing some additional money into the savings account is just the icing on the cake for Tulare County. In its entirety the 2021-2022 budget is a full $1.62 billion. That is a $165.6 million increase over the previous year thanks in part to the Americans Rescue Plan Act. Just below the surface the county’s general fund received a major influx of cash.

According to Britt’s presentation on the budget on Sept. 14 the general fund is expected to take in an extra $62.8 million over the next fiscal year, bringing its total to $949.5 million. Within that, discretionary revenues will have $8.8 million more than last year and stand at $186.9 million. The 2021-2022 fiscal year general fund unassigned fund balance will be $6.8 million more than the year before, coming up to $49.1 million.

With so much money available this year the county plans on using some of the general fund to pay for an array of projects. According to Britt the county will spend $2 million on the county’s drought response efforts; $6 million in capital improvements; $2 million for the 2020 SQF Complex Fire cleanup while searching for matching funds; $2 million for information technology (IT) projects; and $2.5 million for miscellaneous criminal justice.

Britt was also happy to report that the county’s workers compensation costs were reduced by $888,709. He said this was the first time in “many years” the county has seen a savings in that category.

Spend it while you can

Because so much of the county’s budget rests on the financial health of the state, Britt reviewed the amount of money flying out of Sacramento for this fiscal year. In total, the state’s general fund budget is $262.6 billion. In terms of Tulare County needs, the state is funding: $6 billion for broadband infrastructure, $2 billion for flexible homelessness funding, $151 million for criminal justice fee debt forgiveness, $20 million for improving juvenile justice outcomes, $121 million for county sheriff reimbursements for state-level prison intake during the pandemic, $663 million for local assistance related to drought relief and water supply, $100 million for wildfire hazard mitigation grant program, $155 million for local parks development and community revitalization program, $439 million for local library infrastructure grants, $500 million for city and county active transportation project grants.

Unfortunately, after this fiscal year counties should probably be prepared to have the spigot of money turned off. According to the California Legislative Analysts Office (LAO), there will be a series of general fund deficits for the state over the next few years. The LAO predicts that the state’s general fund will take a steep tumble from a $226 billion surplus in 2021-2022, to almost $12 billion in the red in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. By the 2024-2025 fiscal year they expect the state’s general fund to have a $16 billion deficit.

“That’s important to note because a large share of our county budget comes from state and federal funds. A lot of Health and Human Services programs all rely on state funds,” Britt told the board. “Historically, if you’ve been around the county long enough when the state gets into budget trouble, they tighten their belt in a lot of places, but including the safety net programs.”