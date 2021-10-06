Amazon opens Visalia fulfillment center

Avelar says he moved his family to Visalia in July from Tracy where he had been manager for 2.5 years. He said he is looking forward to an open house soon, inviting local officials and has already huddled with other industry managers at the industrial park to introduce himself.

“The Central Valley has a special place in my heart,” Avelar said. “We want to be part of the community.”

The Visalia Amazon is different from any other Amazon in the Valley being a “fulfillment center” that stores goods, mostly larger in size, to be shipped throughout the Valley. The closest similar facility is in Patterson, Avelar said. Within these fulfillment centers, associates pick, pack and ship larger-sized customer items ranging from boxes of diapers to patio umbrellas.

“We picked Visalia to be close to our customers,” Avelar said.

The next three months will be the busiest of the year for the e-retailer, Avelar said, and at times Amazon may increase its seasonal workforce by 1,200.

Avelar said starting pay at the Visalia center is at least $15.50 per hour with benefits including paid time off and dental care. New hires who show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus on their first day. Avelar said Amazon encourages associates to go to college and will pay to make it happen while they work here.

Interested candidates must be 18 years or older and must have a high school education, GED, or equivalent diploma. Interested candidates may apply online at amazon.force.com.