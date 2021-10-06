ICE increases holds on undocumented inmates

Of the 592 detainer requests, only 33 inmates were turned over to ICE upon their release from jail. More than 500 met the legal requirements for ICE to take custody, but 477 were released back to the public. Forty-one were not turned over because they remained in custody serving out sentences or awaiting trial on charges of murder, sex crimes and other felonies.

The TRUTH Act, which took effect on Jan. 1, 2018, requires California legislative bodies to hold at least one public community forum where it provides information about ICE’s access to individuals and receive and consider public comment.

Under the California Values Act of 2017, a companion law to the TRUTH Act, law enforcement agencies are not required to provide information to ICE unless they have been convicted of a serious or violent felony, a felony associated with a prison sentence, or misdemeanor or felonies in the following categories: child/elder abuse, hate crimes, burglary/robbery, theft, fraud/embezzlement, bribery, obstruction of justice, DUI, evading law enforcement, kidnapping, weapons possession, drug sales, human trafficking/false imprisonment, stalking, anyone registered as a sex offender. Law enforcement officers are also prohibited from arresting someone on their immigration status alone and are not allowed to ask a person’s immigration status under the law.

Since 2017, the first year the information was compiled, ICE holds have been requested 1,520 of the more than 77,000 inmates booked into Tulare County jails, or about 1.9%, but last year was almost double that at 3.3%. ICE has only taken custody of 245 inmates in the last four years, just 0.3% of bookings since 2017.

There are between 37,000 and 48,000 undocumented immigrants in Tulare County, according to the Public Policy Institute of California’s 2013 estimate and the Migration Policy Institute’s analysis of the 2016 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Given the more conservative estimate, between 0.6 and 1.1% of the undocumented population are arrested each year compared with between 4 and 4.5% of the population that are legalized citizens.