Newsom signs proactive water solutions bill SB 403

Among the signings was SB 403, penned by Senate majority whip Lena Gonzalez to, among other revisions, arm water districts and state government with the tools to take proactive measures in consolidating water systems serving disadvantaged communities to a more dependable water supply.

A prime example of the woes of previous water law is the two road town of Tooleville, just outside Exeter, which has suffered undrinkable water for the last two decades. SB 88, the older consolidation legislation, dictated that a system must consistently fail to provide an adequate supply of safe drinking water before the state can take action. The unincorporated area hovered above and just below the maximum contaminant levels (MCL) for nitrates from farming fertilizers and septic systems, coliform bacteria from low water pressure and leaky pipes and the cancerous heavy metal hexavalent chromium (chrom-6) for years.

To Tooleville’s dismay, in 2017 chrom-6 regulation in California was struck down in the Superior Court of Sacramento County after the California State Water Board was sued by the California Manufacturers and Technology Association and the Solano County Taxpayers Association for beginning regulation without completing the required economic feasibility studies. This put a wrench in Tooleville’s ability to claim “consistent failure” as the contaminant most consistently over the MCL in recent years had now become unregulated due to a technical error on the state’s behalf.

It wasn’t until this August—when one of Tooleville’s two domestic wells stopped producing water, throwing the community into an immediate emergency—that the state kicked it into gear and handed down an order giving Tooleville and Exeter six months to hash out a voluntary consolidation before becoming mandatory with much less cooperation.

Blanca Escobedo, the Tulare County regional policy manager with Leadership Counsel, an advocacy organization that helps disadvantaged communities like Tooleville with legal counsel and negotiation strategies, said SB 403 is a welcome sight for communities, some of which have had to wait a generation for access to a clean and reliable water supply.

“If [the state] is just waiting for something to happen, that’s really poor planning on local and state agencies as well, because it’s costly, for one. Sometimes you have to provide bottled water, like how Tooleville is being provided bottled water on a biweekly basis, and you have to install emergency water tanks, and things like that,” Escobedo said. “We figured [SB 403] would cut down on a lot of time and stress.”

Escobedo said while Tooleville was certainly an inspiration for the bill, Leadership Counsel worked with Senator Lena Gonzalez—who serves The Southeast Los Angeles and Long Beach areas—despite the differences in the communities they serve, as the bill covers a variety of threats for at-risk systems.

“Supply and contamination are kind of the main issues we see in the Central Valley, but also a lot of small water systems don’t have the [capital] to repair their infrastructure,” Escobedo said. “For example, if a well fails, not just because it becomes dry but if a pump fails, or anything like that, it can be very costly. There’s a lot of communities that can’t afford that because they can’t afford to pass that cost to their ratepayers.”