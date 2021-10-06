Visalia promotes Mascia to assistant city manager

Mascia’s appointment came on the heels of a reshuffling of city departments. When Adam Ennis left the position to become city administrator in the city of Exeter, Visalia moved deputy city manager and interim public works director Mario Cifuentez to director of a brand new General Services department. The change moved several departments, including Streets, Household Waste, Water Enforcement, Project Engineering/Capital Improvement Projects and Traffic/Safety Management under the purview of public works. During that transition, Mascia was tasked with maintaining services to the public while recruiting public works managers, supervisors and front-line staff without any customer rates increases or general fund subsidy.

“As Community Development director you deal with developers and businesses but as Public Works director you work directly with the residents,” Mascia said. “I think understanding both dynamics will help me greatly in my new role.”

Mascia will continue to serve as interim public works director until city manager Leslie Caviglia can hire a new full-time director.

During his time with the city, Mascia has helped the city deliver on more than 100 capital improvement projects, led the city’s conversion from a split trash can combining recyclables and refuse to a three-can system with recyclables, refuse and green waste each having a separate trash can. He also helped remodel and restructure the customer service counter to improve services, promote customer satisfaction and reduce permitting times, brought in about $7 million each in state funding to upgrade the city’s traffic monitoring system and to expand trails and bike paths, $2.2 million for the Tulare Avenue and Santa Fe Street roundabout, and lead the revision of the City engineering standards and specifications, various master plans, Traffic Improvement Study (TIS) documents, purchasing procedures, and contracts.

“We have over 140 active capital improvement projects, that’s a lot for a city of our size,” Mascia said. “Since the Great Recession we have been very aggressive with our roads, facility, utility, parks and trails.”

Outside of his public position, Mascia has made his frustrations with the Visalia Unified School District public as well. Since the pandemic began, Mascia has offered public comments at nearly every school board meeting voicing his displeasure with district policies and COVID-19 safety protocols he says undermine the public’s trust due to a lack of transparency. He also lives in Trustee Area 4, recently vacated by John Crabtree who is moving out of state to be closer to family. Mascia said he has not ruled out a run for the school board seat, but said any decision would be premature given his recent appointment to the second highest seat in city administration.

“I can be just as vocal as a concerned parent than I can on the school board,” Mascia said.