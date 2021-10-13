Lindsay and Exeter discuss strategy over ARPA dollars

Exeter ARPA money

The city of Exeter received $2.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Ennis said the city will take a look at the city’s capital improvement project list and see where they can spend $1.33 million. Writ large cities need to identify where they want to spend their funds by Dec. 31, 2024, and then have it spent by Dec. 31, 2026. And then cities need to maintain any financial records for five years after they spent it.

But water projects are not the only thing Exeter is planning to spend their money on. The Exeter City Council wanted to make sure they gave city employees bonuses for working through the beginning of the pandemic as essential employees. However they did not want to spend the money in such a way that it would restrict the general fund.

According to Ennis the city can offer “premium pay payments” to city employees out of their ARPA allotment. He added that the finance department settled on giving employees two, $5,000 payments. One would be this month and the other would be in February. The total cost would be $425,000.

Exeter also decided to reimburse themselves for any “revenue loss” from the pandemic. Cities cannot spend the money on debt payments or unfunded pension liabilities, but they can spend it on anything that would otherwise be a typical general fund expense. Exeter determined that they lost $752,173 in revenue as a result of the pandemic and chose several places that money could be used.

During the Sept. 14 city council meeting Ennis said that the council could spend the money on IT (information technology) like new phones and other networks. He added that they could spend it on assessing city owned trees around town that may need to be maintained or removed. There is also a long list of facility maintenance projects that the city gathered before putting a 1% sales tax measure (Measure P) on the November 2020 ballot. Ennis said the city could consider fulfilling some of those which would help with facility improvements and security.

Ennis added that ARPA funds could help the police department replace their portable radios, another item listed as a part of going out for Measure P. The department has been submitting grant applications for them, but have not had much luck winning out.