Tooleville, Exeter connection talks start in earnest

Exeter city manager Adam Ennis said the initial talks from last week were productive.

“From the city side, it’s important for us to get a good clear picture painted of what a consolidation would look like when it’s done, what the ongoing would look like,” Ennis said. “There hasn’t been a good feasibility study done from what I can tell. There was one done early on, but there were a lot of assumptions made that really just turned out to be incorrect.”

Ennis said Self-Help Enterprises appears to have secured funding to do a feasibility study, and the city plans to share information and be a part of the process, which was not the case in the 2019 consolidation attempt. Ennis’ concerns revolve around long-term costs and feasibility of a consolidation project.

Escobedo said despite the city’s similar concerns that snuffed out consolidation efforts in 2019, the engineering and fiscal concerns are all within the realm of possibility and an updated feasibility study will go a long way in addressing the city’s concerns. Ennis said the city plans to continue to meet with the group regularly, and has a subcommittee with two council members to guide staff in the process.

Should negotiations fall through, SB 403, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, could be another way to force consolidation. Penned by Senate Majority Whip Lena Gonzales and championed by Leadership Counsel, SB 403 allows residents living in places like Tooleville to submit a petition that would trigger a public hearing with the State Water Board to begin the consolidation process.

Directing Attorney for Leadership Counsel Michael Claiborne said SB 403 puts Tooleville on very good footing with the state should negotiations with Exeter not work out.