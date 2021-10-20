Drought dollars could begin flowing out of Sacramento in 2021/22 budget

He added that “one senate Democrat” knew his district was facing a bad drought year already, and said they needed funding to help mitigate the impact. With that in mind he said that, “Legislators should start moving on this because it is affecting Salinas and part of Mendocino County.”

With legislators from outside the Valley finally paying some attention Yoder joked, “heaven forbid we get rain between now and January.”

Added benefits

There were some added benefits in the state’s budget that could help Tulare County. As of the last five years wildfires in the Sierra Nevada mountains has created public health concerns. But fires in other parts of the state has put the legislature on notice that this is a problem worth tackling.

Yoder said the overall feeling in Sacramento was that the legislature and governor were not appropriating enough money to the problem. And the money put toward it in this year’s budget was not enough. Other legislative members agreed, which could add some new funding to wildfire fights.

More funding coming down the pike for issues in the county is $7 billion in broadband internet investment. Another $4 billion is being spent on mental health for students in school. And $2 billion for “non-housing” costs for local government, in addition to $12 billion already dedicated to fighting homelessness in the state, was tucked into the 2021-2022 state budget as well.

Yoder added that voters will decide whether to legally bet on sports in the 2022 November election. If it passes the taxes from wagers could be a major boon for the state. Yoder said that $2 billion could be generated from the endeavor and that local jurisdictions could get 85% of that for behavioral health.

District 1 board supervisor, Larry Micari, asked whether the state would consider substance abuse as a part of their behavioral health policy. Yoder said that the policy is expected to address drug abuse and behavioral health at the same time. He added that Gov. Newsom has talked about legislative changes, and adjustments to Laura’s Law and conservatorship.

Laura’s Law is California’s state law that provides community-based, assisted outpatient treatment (AOT) to a small population of individuals who meet strict legal criteria and who – as a result of their mental illness – are unable to voluntarily access community mental health services.

Yoder told Micari that the governor is likely attempting to maximize the budget on behavioral health and substance abuse through additional work with the legislature. He added that any bill that could help counties treat people, Newsom would more than likely sign.