Locals protest pesticides linked to childhood cancers

Over the land

Angel Garcia, organizing director for Californians For Pesticide Regulation (CPR), and founder of TC CAPS, said scientific links between pesticide exposure and childhood cancer have been mounting for decades. What is new about these recent studies is that they are California-specific, provide correlations of individual pesticides to specific childhood cancer sub-types, and establish links to in utero exposure over a long distance—up to 2.5 miles from the pregnant mother’s residence.

Current state regulations do not address exposure from applications at such distances and therefore do not account for normal pesticide drift. DPR contends substantial off-site drift or any drift that causes harm or damage is already illegal. Bailey said each pesticide is evaluated for drift prior to be registered in the state and product labeling and permitting restrictions are implemented prior to the sale or use of the chemical in California.

Certified applicators are the primary group responsible for drift management. Any illegal applications of pesticides could leave the applicator and farmer open to fines. County Ag Commissioners are required to investigate all reported pesticide drift and may fine pest control licensees up to $5,000 or suspend their license for up to three days. Growers found to have knowingly treated a commodity or crop with a pesticide that had been stolen or illegally obtained are subject to a fine of $10,000 plus one-half the value of the crop to which the illegally obtained pesticide was applied.

Only one of the chemicals (metam-sodium) listed in the study is considered a fumigant, which have a greater potential for drift than other pesticides. That’s why fumigants are applied in the form of a gas and must be injected into the soil instead of being released above ground. Bailey said DPR implemented a fumigant notification regulation in 2018 restricting pesticide use within a quarter mile of California public schools and child care sites within 36 hours of the start of a school day.

Also in 2018, DPR, with assistance from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, monitored drift of 31 pesticides and five pesticide breakdown products in eight agricultural communities. The monitoring stations are in Shafter (Kern County), Santa Maria and Cuyama (Santa Barbara County), Watsonville (Santa Cruz County) and Chualar (Monterey County), Lindsay (Tulare County), Oxnard (Ventura County) and San Joaquin (Fresno County). In all, the results show that just 1.3% of the more than 12,000 samples exceeded screening levels or regulatory targets for drift. Of the 36 pesticides and products, 17 were only detected at trace levels and eight were not detected at all. Tulare County had the lowest levels of drift with just 0.5% of samples exceeding standards.

Overrepresented

At last Tuesday’s event, CPR’s report entitled “There’s something in the air, and it causes childhood cancer” noted while average annual acreage treated with pesticides linked to childhood brain cancers decreased in Fresno and Tulare Counties, acreage increased in both counties for pesticides associated with childhood leukemia, in the years since the period covered by the UCLA studies.

Use of pesticides linked to childhood cancers disproportionately impacts Hispanic, or Latinx, areas of the San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno and Tulare Counties. Fresno and Tulare are two of the 11 majority Latinx counties in California. The use of pesticides linked to childhood cancer exceeds that of the California counties with the smallest proportional Latinx populations (under 24%) by 2.2 times or 220% in Tulare and 10 times or 1,000% in Fresno County, when compared by pounds of applied pesticides per county resident. More total pounds of the 13 childhood cancer-linked pesticides were used in Fresno County alone in 2019 than the combined total applied in the 25 counties with Latinx populations under 24%.

“Look at where the pesticides linked to childhood cancers are used: overwhelmingly Latinx communities. It’s clear that California and our County Ag Commissioners are not living up to the ‘fair treatment’ standard of Environmental Justice,” CCEJN organizer Lorena Sanpedro said, citing the statement on DPR’s website: “Fair treatment means that no one group of people, including racial, ethnic, or socioeconomic groups, should be disproportionately impacted by pesticides.”

In light of the report’s findings, the group called for greater protections and transparency for Fresno and Tulare County residents, including public web-posting of upcoming pesticide applications, increased restrictions on pesticides linked to childhood cancers, and 2.5-mile buffer zones around schools, hospitals, and other sensitive sites, reflecting the distances pesticides are known to drift.