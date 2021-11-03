Threat of lawsuit looms over county redistricting

Tulare County did not list any data related to voter registration or effective districts in the final four maps, including the Equity Coalition map. The Wells map has district one—which would encompass eastern Visalia, Lindsay and the unincorporated foothills and mountains around Three Rivers in northern Tulare County—at a thin 52.3% CVAP majority, district two at 55.8% and district four at 62.4%.

John Hess, assistant county administrative officer, said the Equity Coalition map was the only one of about 40 maps the commission considered to use voter registration data, which he said is not required by the new Fair Maps Act of California, which requires cities and counties to engage communities in the redistricting process. He also said voter registration data was not taken into consideration during any meetings or discussions on any of the maps. 2020 was the first census since the Fair Maps Act was passed in 2019, and has yet to face this kind of test in the courts. Tulare County legal counsel declined to comment for this article.

Tulare in two

Much of the hoopla over the Equity Coalition map also revolves around the proposed split of Tulare, the only map to do so. The predominantly white, wealthier northeastern part of Tulare would be absorbed into District three with western Visalia and the poorer, more diverse southwestern Tulare would remain in District two with its unincorporated neighbors Pixley, Tipton, Allensworth and Earlimart. Garcia said that of the over 20,000 votes from district two in the 2020 election, 9,000 of them came from a small section of northeastern Tulare.

“Those 9,000 voters in this one square mile area [of northeastern Tulare] would be the influence of all of the second district,” Garcia said. “The little tiny towns, the Pixleys, the Alpaughs and the Ducors would all be voted upon by the nicer, well to do, very rich housing developments that are created there now.”

The disparity between the two parts of Tulare was illustrated at the Oct. 26 board of supervisors meeting by Lori Pesante, director of civic engagement for the Dolores Huerta Foundation, who spoke on behalf of the Equity Coalition.

“I was very fortunate to have a resident bring me around southwest Tulare. I got to see the water area where 2,000 people were without drinkable water for eight years; the Matheny Tract, where people are smelling burning feces smell from the sewage treatment plant pretty much all the time; the Gemini Tract that’s never been annexed into the city of Tulare that has sewage, crime and electrical problems,” Pesante said. “When we went over to Del Lago park, I got to see a really nice park that had a fishing pond in it…we want everyone in Tulare County to have needs met and to have green spaces, but unfortunately on this same day I saw people from code enforcement ticketing residents on the west side for watering their lawns. It was a stark contrast that was very real.”

Pesante said northeastern Tulare’s 86.63% voter turnout outvoted the entire population of constitutionally protected classes in southwestern Tulare County in current District two, and is therefore an ineffective VRA district.

“If we keep Tulare whole we will see that phenomena occur again, we will see voter participation radiating out from the urban center and all of those rural communities will never be able to elect a candidate of choice,” Pesante said. “When we draw fair maps together, this will not be the case.”

Tulare County redistricting commission chair John Hobbs made immediate and aggressive comments against the Equity Coalition map during Melo’s Sept. 9 presentation, to the objection of some of his fellow commissioners. Hobbs even went so far as to submit a letter to the board of supervisors without the consent of his fellow commissioners, citing his “greatest disappointment,” the map approved by the commission, “developed and financed using the substantial resources of the Dolores Huerta Foundation,” calling into question the process by which the commission approved the Equity Coalition map.

“Basically what he’s done as the chair of the commission is he has sent this letter to the board, identifying things that are not true, claiming that the process wasn’t followed,” Melo said. “It’s really inappropriate for Hobbs as the chair of this commission to go behind the commission’s back and try to undo what’s been done by the commission. He has an agenda, he wants to maintain the status quo.”

Hobbs was handpicked to serve on the redistricting commission by District two Supervisor Pete Vander Poel, who currently represents all of Tulare and the unincorporated areas of southern Tulare County. The Equity Coalition Map would draw Vander Poel out of district two.

At the Oct. 26 Board of Supervisors meeting, District one Supervisor Larry Micari brought up the letter during a public hearing, but left the author of the letter anonymous, rather than disclosing it had been penned by the chair of the redistricting commission.

Hess said the Equity Coalition map, despite being approved weeks before the others, went through the same eight-point analysis as all the other maps.

Upon Supervisor Eddie Valero attempting to steer the discussion back from procedure towards the maps as the public hearing was intended, Micari snapped at his fellow supervisor.

“I had the floor, and I am not going to be interrupted,” Micari said. “If I have a question I am going to ask it. Don’t start. Don’t start.”

Supervisor Valero is the only supervisor who would remain unchallenged by an incumbent under the Equity Coalition map. Supervisor Vander Poel and Supervisor Amy Shuklian would be pitted against each other, as would Supervisor Micari and Supervisor Townsend.

The board is expected to adopt a map by the end of this year.

The four maps up for consideration can be viewed at tularecounty.ca.gov/redistricting.