Woman sues children, county for grandson’s brain damage

Wyatt A. Vespermann with Los Angeles-based Panish Shea & Boyle, who is representing Sanchez and her grandson, said the suit alleges Journey was permanently harmed because CWS failed to follow up on the case and respond to new claims of abuse by his client as well as the Lindsay Police Department.

Sanchez’s grandson, Journey Gutierrez, was born on Sept. 7, 2019 to John Gonzalez and Jacqueline Navarro of Lindsay. According to the lawsuit, Journey’s parents do not believe in modern medicine and Gonzalez is an avid follower of Dr. Robert Morse, a Florida doctor who uses Naturopathic medicine, or holistic medicine using natural remedies. Morse’s promotion of iridology, the practice of studying the iris of the eye—such as patterns and colors—to determine information about a patient’s health, raw food diets which caused hallucinations, and claims diseases are not real and that the body can heal itself have made him a pariah in the medical field. More specifically in the case of Journey, Morse teaches cancer is caused by eating cooked or processed foods which mothers pass on to their children through breastmilk.

In accordance with Morse’s “medical” advice, Journey was not fed breastmilk or a breastmilk substitute, crucial to the development of newborns and infants, and instead his parents forced him to feed off the placenta for more than week after his birth.

Gonzalez’s mother, Patrizia Sanchez, became concerned about her grandson as his malnourished physique persisted into the second month of his life. She also discovered her son had given Journey ice baths and subjected to a 100-degree sauna as part of toxicological practices. Sanchez reported Journey’s poor health, lack of development and poor nourishment to the Tulare County Child Welfare Services.

On Oct. 10, 2019, social worker Maria Alcaraz and registered nurse Yvonne Wright visited Gonzalez’s home with Sanchez and determined he was “severely malnourished.” They educated Navarro on the importance of breastmilk or a proper substitute and both parents voluntarily participated in a child safety plan for three months.

Journey’s health improved during the safety plan but rapidly declined shortly after because they stopped providing milk and instead only provided him with raw fruits and vegetables. “As a result of what he was fed and the lack of nourishment he became bloated, failed to grow, had rashes over his entire body, and showed significant signs of malnutrition.”

On March 7, 2020, Sanchez called to report her grandson’s condition to CWS but the call was never documented, according to the civil suit. Sanchez called back two days later and spoke with social worker Evelyn Rodriguez about the neglect and malnourishment. When CWS did not respond, Sanchez reported the child abuse and neglect to the Lindsay Police Department which reported it to CWS. CWS did not investigate Sanchez’s third report of neglect until Aug. 25, 2020, five months after speaking with a social worker on the phone and numerous reports of neglect between March and April 2020.