Children’s theater company brings books to life

Enchanted Playhouse Theater Co. debuts its “The Enchanted Bookshop” production Nov. 5 at Visalia Rawhide stadium

VISALIA – It took a lot of imagination to get through the darkest days of the pandemic. Teachers had to reimagine education. Parents had to work differently. And students had to find new ways to do just about everything. Books, movies and the internet became an escape for children locked away in their homes, many of them based on famous characters from literary classics.

Now that children have returned to school, sports and performing arts, all outside their screens and homes, students, teachers and parents with the Enchanted Playhouse Theater Company are bringing those characters to life in their latest play, “The Enchanted Bookshop.”

During the day, A Likely Story may look like any other used bookstore. But at night, it’s a place where magic happens. That’s when the characters inside the books come alive. Six of those characters — Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi, and Tom Sawyer — long to help Margie, the scatterbrained owner, save her struggling store. But they’re not allowed to leave the building or be seen by human eyes. So when a pair of smugglers comes looking for a stolen necklace hidden inside one of the books, the characters are torn. Should they warn Margie and risk disappearing forever? Or can they find a way to defeat the crooks without being seen?

Featuring additional appearances by such beloved literary characters as the Queen of Hearts, Long John Silver, and Doctor Dolittle, this charming comedy celebrates the joy of reading in a fresh, fun-filled way.

After two days of shows for local classrooms, the children’s theater company will debut its latest production at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. In order to comply with COVID safety protocols, the production will, for the first time, be performed outdoors at Valley Strong Ballpark, home to the Visalia Rawhide minor league baseball team. Additional performances will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Tickets are $10 per person on Friday and Saturday, $8 per person on Sunday and are available on the theater company’s website at enchantedplayhouse.org. For more information, call 559-972-7027 or email [email protected].