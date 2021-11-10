Crime on the decline in Tulare County

Crime stats for every law enforcement agency show a steady reduction in violent and property crimes from 2010-2020
TULARE COUNTY – As Tulare County begins the process of redrawing its political districts to reflect changes in population following the 2020 Census, 2021 also brought the release of crime stats for 2020 and its reflection of law enforcement in the county.
Nearly every category of violent crime has seen a drop in the last decade, dispelling the myth crime in Tulare County is getting worse.
Overall, murders were up in 2020 but still lower than 10 years ago. The largest increase over the last year came in Visalia, where murders went from four to eight. Unincorporated communities collectively saw no change in the last year but a 40% decrease in murders since 2010.
Sexual crimes have doubled in the county in the last 10 years. Rapes have more than doubled in Porterville, and are up in Exeter, Farmersville, Lindsay and Tulare since 2010. Visalia saw the sharpest increase in the last decade quadrupling from 26 in 2010 to 106 in 2020. The only place rapes were down for the decade were Dinuba and unincorporated areas of the county.
The Visalia Police Department could not be reached for comment as of press time, but Chief Jason Salazar noted the sharp increase in rapes during an interview in 2019. Salazar explained that the category was broadened in 2015 to include other types of sexual crimes. He also said these types of crimes are more frequently reported than in years past due to more awareness and less stigma.
The most consistent gains in reducing violent crimes have been in the area of robberies, which are down in every area of the county from 2019 to 2020 and significantly dropped over the last decade. For example, robberies in Porterville dropped by more than 10% last year and by more than 28% in the last decade. The only exception was Lindsay, which saw one of the largest percentage drops in 2020 yet the largest percentage increase since 2010. However, the numbers for Lindsay were still very low with just three robberies in 2010 and just eight in 2020.
Exeter police chief John Hall, formerly of the Porterville Police Department, said much of reduction in crime can be credited to more vigilance by individual departments but also by increased cooperation between police departments across the county and across county lines.
“I’ve worked here in Tulare County for 25 years and we have better communication between agencies now than we have ever had in the past,” Hall said.
The largest percentage drop in violent crime over the last 10 years was for assaults, down by more than a quarter since 2010. Nearly every city has a drop in assaults during the decade with the largest drop coming in Lindsay, down 47% since 2019 and more than 57% since 2010. Only two cities saw an increase in assaults since 2010, Exeter and Porterville. Exeter had the most significant increase in assaults with a 43.7% increase last year and a 64.2% over the last 10 years.
Hall said Exeter’s overall crime numbers are relatively low, which can cause large swings in the percentage change of crimes. Exeter had the fewest number of assaults countywide in nine of the last 11 years and the second in the other two years.
“It doesn’t take much of a change in our stats to show big percentage growth,” Hall said.
COVID-19’s shuttering of shops, office spaces and venues led rise to the notion property crimes are at an all time high. In actuality, property crimes in 2020 were not only down from the previous year they were down for the last 10 years.
Burglaries have been cut by more than half countywide since 2010. While most cities saw a slight increase in burglaries last year, Exeter and Lindsay saw the largest decreases last year and, along with Tulare, the largest drops in the decade. Lindsay in particular saw nearly a two-thirds decline in the crime rate.
Rob Moore, interim chief with the Lindsay Department of Public Safety, said he could not comment on the downward crime trend in Lindsay until he had more time to review the stats for the last decade. Moore was only recently appointed to interim chief in the last week following the retirement of longtime Lindsay law enforcement veteran Chris Hughes.
Hall said the year-to-year drop from 2019-2020 can likely be attributed to stay home emergency orders issued by the Governor in response to the pandemic. Local residents across the county were more likely to be home, cutting down on what is normally a crime of opportunity when no one is home. Homeowners also have more weapons in their arsenal of home protection, such as camera systems they can access from their mobile phone, 24-hour security monitoring and actual weapons such as personal firearms.
“In some cases, criminals are more afraid of the homeowners than the police,” Hall said.
Larceny, or theft, dropped by 15% last year and by nearly a third in the last 10 years. Visalia, Tulare, Porterville, Farmersville and unincorporated communities all saw thefts drop by more than 40%. The only city to see an increase in theft was Exeter, up 23.2% since 2010.
Vehicle thefts were a moving target last year and the last decade varying widely from place to place. Overall, stolen cars were down 8.3% last year and 23.3% since 2010. Dinuba had the most significant drop in vehicle thefts at 40.9% while Farmersville saw the largest increase in vehicle thefts, 50% over 10 years. The largest percentage increase was in the unincorporated areas last year and in the last decade because there were zero reported car thefts outside the cities in eight of the last 10 years but 21 in 2020.
The only property crime to see an increase was arson, but the numbers remain extremely small. Countywide, the number of arson cases has only risen by eight but have made a dramatic shift from unincorporated areas to the cities. Arson outside the cities dropped from 30 to 0 in the last decade while those inside the city limits doubled from 32 to 70. The most significant increase happened in Visalia where arsons went from eight in 2010 to 27 in 2020, the highest of any year in any part of the county in nine years.