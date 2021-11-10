Crime on the decline in Tulare County

Overall, murders were up in 2020 but still lower than 10 years ago. The largest increase over the last year came in Visalia, where murders went from four to eight. Unincorporated communities collectively saw no change in the last year but a 40% decrease in murders since 2010.

Sexual crimes have doubled in the county in the last 10 years. Rapes have more than doubled in Porterville, and are up in Exeter, Farmersville, Lindsay and Tulare since 2010. Visalia saw the sharpest increase in the last decade quadrupling from 26 in 2010 to 106 in 2020. The only place rapes were down for the decade were Dinuba and unincorporated areas of the county.

The Visalia Police Department could not be reached for comment as of press time, but Chief Jason Salazar noted the sharp increase in rapes during an interview in 2019. Salazar explained that the category was broadened in 2015 to include other types of sexual crimes. He also said these types of crimes are more frequently reported than in years past due to more awareness and less stigma.

The most consistent gains in reducing violent crimes have been in the area of robberies, which are down in every area of the county from 2019 to 2020 and significantly dropped over the last decade. For example, robberies in Porterville dropped by more than 10% last year and by more than 28% in the last decade. The only exception was Lindsay, which saw one of the largest percentage drops in 2020 yet the largest percentage increase since 2010. However, the numbers for Lindsay were still very low with just three robberies in 2010 and just eight in 2020.

Exeter police chief John Hall, formerly of the Porterville Police Department, said much of reduction in crime can be credited to more vigilance by individual departments but also by increased cooperation between police departments across the county and across county lines.

“I’ve worked here in Tulare County for 25 years and we have better communication between agencies now than we have ever had in the past,” Hall said.

The largest percentage drop in violent crime over the last 10 years was for assaults, down by more than a quarter since 2010. Nearly every city has a drop in assaults during the decade with the largest drop coming in Lindsay, down 47% since 2019 and more than 57% since 2010. Only two cities saw an increase in assaults since 2010, Exeter and Porterville. Exeter had the most significant increase in assaults with a 43.7% increase last year and a 64.2% over the last 10 years.

Hall said Exeter’s overall crime numbers are relatively low, which can cause large swings in the percentage change of crimes. Exeter had the fewest number of assaults countywide in nine of the last 11 years and the second in the other two years.

“It doesn’t take much of a change in our stats to show big percentage growth,” Hall said.

COVID-19’s shuttering of shops, office spaces and venues led rise to the notion property crimes are at an all time high. In actuality, property crimes in 2020 were not only down from the previous year they were down for the last 10 years.