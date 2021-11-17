VUSD trustee resigns over LGBTQ comments

“It’s with sadness, a lot of prayer, and soul searching, that I submit my resignation,” Pope said.

Cummings spoke during public comment after Pope’s resignation. He shared his initial goal was only to have the school board pass a proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month as a show of support for the LGBTQ community. Cummings approached the school board in June about passing a proclamation but it was left off the June 22 agenda, with board president Juan Guerrero telling local media the district was working on the wording of the proclamation.

“This small act would have been a way to show our queer community that you believe in supporting marginalized voices,” Cummings said.

With less than a week left in the month, Cummings said Pope reached out to him and invited him to a lunch meeting to discuss the proclamation. Cummings said Pope made repeated comments about his sex life and the sex life of queer men including that being gay is a choice, that gay men live a more promiscuous lifestyle, that Cummings “shouldn’t be talking to kids about what [he does] in the bedroom],” and that Cummings request for a proclamation was “waving my arms saying, look at me, I’m gay, be proud of me.”

“During that lunch meeting, Mr. Pope made statements about my sexuality that were humiliating, upsetting and frustrating …,” Cummings said, “… as many times as I tried to convert the conversation from sexual relations, Mr. Pope continually brought it up and made clear it was something to be ashamed of.”

During his resignation, Pope apologized for hurting Cummings, regretted not having a mediator at the meeting and hoped his resignation would allow the board to move forward from an incident which as caused “tension in our community.”

“I want my resignation to be an olive branch, a peace offering, if you will,” the former VUSD teacher said. “It’s time for the board to return to the business. It’s what’s best for our kids.”

Cummings went on to say that after he asked for the school district to hold Pope accountable for his actions that the trustee began telling them Cummings had called him “homophobic” and “hateful” during their meeting.

“We all make mistakes, but when we make those mistakes we have a responsibility to fix them and resolve them,” Cummings said. “We instead doubled down and attempted to smear our victims in order to protect ourselves which makes it much harder to accept forgiveness, much less, for us to forget.”

Guerrero said the district received a complaint from an employee about Pope but was unable to divulge the employee’s name without violating the district’s privacy policies. He said the district retained Leslie Ellis of Ellis Investigations to conduct an investigation of the complaint. The investigation and its findings were unanimously approved in closed session by a 6-0 vote, as Pope was recused from the vote.

“Mrs. Ellis completed the investigation and submitted her investigative findings to the district which concluded Mr. Pope made negative sexual orientation-based comments to the district employee,” Guerrero said.

“The board does not condone Mr. Pope’s actions,” Guerrero said.

The district released a statement following the meeting stating the board “respects the right of individual board members to exercise their free speech rights and invites vigorous discussion and debate, which leads to better educational outcomes for our students. The board expects each board member to conduct himself or herself with dignity and to respect all other board members, students, staff, and members of the community. This Board will not condone conduct that falls below these standards.”

The district pointed out it has made continuous efforts to build a school community focused on compassionate and kind learning, included many trainings for its staff to ensure practices, policies and procedures are inclusive of all students, staff and families, and that those efforts were acknowledged by the Equality California Institute in its 2019 Safe and Supportive Schools Report Card, where Visalia Unified School District was identified as the only school district in the Central Valley to receive the distinction as Top Tier based on survey criteria analyzing school climate, cultural competency training, inclusive curriculum, and suicide prevention.

“Everyone who steps foot on our campuses or serves our District should be treated with understanding and respect,” the statement read.

Support on all sides

Before and after Cummings’ comments, community members showed their support for Cummings and the queer community as well as Pope.

Crestwood Elementary kindergarten teacher Raul Gonzalez, who has a master’s in multicultural and multilingual education, said the district and community of Visalia must admit it is uncomfortable and unprepared to deal with many of these issues. He called for greater training for teachers and more education for students on how to identify their own biases and work to overcome them.

“Mistakes have been made here, but it is a learning opportunity,” Gonzalez said. “We must seize this moment. This is a time to teach. Teach our students, our parents our educators and our community at large that we have to be inclusive of all members of our community, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and asexual. This is a time to learn we all have biases.”

Brittany Hansen, who formerly taught at Visalia Charter Independent Study (VCIS), said she found the issue very confusing for herself as well as young people. She shared a story of her friend’s daughter who was asked to a school dance by a boy. The girl developed a crush on the boy and was then shocked to find out the boy was a transgender girl. She said the girl felt tricked but didn’t want to hurt the “boy’s” feelings and also pressure that if she didn’t go to the dance with “him” she would be ridiculed by others as transphobic.

“In a culture where social media likes and followers have replaced the family, kids have branded and marketed themselves,” Hansen said. “A person’s sexuality was once a private and personal matter. Today it has become a PSA. Pressure to identify is heavy and real. If your child is only straight, they are considered a prude.”

Another parent, Nate Winter, said he wanted to personally thank Pope for the “honorable way he served.” He said he has known the former teacher and trustee for 20 years and found him to be a man of character and said he believes he is a “man of truth” who “believes in inclusivity” but of course, “no one knows anyone else’s heart completely.” He said it appears as though Pope had a sincere desire to discuss the proclamation otherwise he wouldn’t have called a meeting with the person proposing it.

“It’s unfortunate his name was sullied in this way,” Winter said.