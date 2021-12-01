County opposes Sierra Nevada designated as critical habitat

“By accepting the recommendation, your decision would have a direct negative impact to the County and State’s economy, while also not addressing the solution to the real cause of the Southern Sierra Nevada DPS Fisher habitat loss,” the letter states.

Tulare County notes the fisher is already a protected species and more than one-third of encompasses the mountainous regions of the Southern Sierra Nevada, and Sequoia National Park, which provides millions of dollars in tourism to local retail and hospitality industries, both of which have been devastated in recent years by record breaking wildfires and an unprecedented pandemic.

FWS’ recommendation is predicated on preserving fisher denning habitats which are found almost exclusively along hiking trails and campgrounds near mountain communities. The letter goes on to state FWS’ own report on the recommendation does not directly link the loss of habitat to human development but rather by decades of catastrophic wildfires. Tulare County contends fishers would be better protected by implement better forest management practices, such as prescribed burns and mechanical thinning to limit fuel build up, of which the county has been a strong advocate for many years.

“[T]he threats to the DPS Fisher habitat can be mitigated by the implementation of forest management practices which will ensure the survival of the DPS Fisher and the continued recreation and economic connection Tulare County has for the wellbeing of the Southern Sierra Nevada Mountains,” the letter concludes.

The Pacific Southwest Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the fisher’s original range of habitat was dramatically reduced due to humans in the 1800s and early 1900s through trapping, predator and pest control, and alterations of forested habitats brought about by logging, fire, urbanization and farming. More recently, the fisher’s habitat has been shrinking due to wildfires, some types of logging and rat poisons found at illegal marijuana grows. The poisons—an anticoagulant rodenticide—interferes with liver synthesis of vitamin K-dependent blood-clotting factors and damaging the small blood vessels. This can cause fishers, and mammals like them, to bleed from the nose and gums, develop extensive bruising, and suffer from anemia, fatigue, behavioral changes, and difficulty breathing.