Visalia PD sued again for K-9 attack

Caught on camera

After she was unable to convince her son to the go the hospital, Keys called VPD at 5 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2020 for emergency assistance to take her son to the hospital for mental health treatment. According to the lawsuit, Keys advised the dispatcher her son was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, he was unarmed and that she was following him on foot. Officers caught up with the mother and son in the 2000 block of Chelsea Court in Visalia, and Keys reiterated to officers her son’s condition, that he was unarmed and needed help.

In Keys’ own cell phone video of the incident, Lt. Ron Epp was the first to arrive on scene and immediately drew his taser. Keys pleads with Epp to put the weapon down but Epp said he had to protect himself.

“He threw trash cans at me. This is for my protection. This is for self defense,” Epp said. “If he comes at me, I will [tase him], but I am not advancing on him.”

Less than a minute later a second officer, Officer Austin Veteto, walked up and Keys said she recognizes him from previous calls where she had requested assistance and VPD took her son to the hospital for treatment without incident. “Please get back please. I know, we don’t want to tase him, OK,” Veteto said.

“They would come out, they wouldn’t even cuff him,” Keys said at the press conference. “They were in a police car, he would get in and escort him to the hospital.”

Epp and Veteto cornered Gutierrez into the exterior wall of the home as Officer Sean Schiebelhut and his K-9, Blazer, walk onto the scene.

“OK that is not necessary,” Keys says to the K-9 unit as they pass by.

The Epp and Veteto then positioned themselves on either side of Gutierrez, who did not move but continued to keep his cell phone to his ear. Keys pleaded with her son to put the phone down but he did not.

The two officers then grabbed Gutierrez’s arms and forced them behind him. Once his arms were pinned behind his back, Schiebelhut ordered his K-9 to attack Gutierrez with the officer yelling “Go! Go! Go! Go!” The dog bit Gutierrez in the hip and then the K-9 lunged at his face, cutting him on the neck, bottom lip and his nostril. Keys began running toward the officers screaming for them to stop.

After the attack, Gutierrez began mumbling inaudibly and cried as he walked past his mother in handcuffs.

“No! This is not what I asked for,” Keys told the officers.

As Epp walked past Gutierrez to the car, he threatened to arrest Keys for not backing up, which he had asked several times when he was the only officer on scene.

“Don’t you guys have any mental health training?” Keys asked.

“Are you telling me a schizophrenic can’t hurt police?” Schiebelhut said to Keys.

“No. He doesn’t. He never has. He never has hurt anybody,” Keys replied.

Officer Aaron Stocker attempted to speak with Keys after the incident and get information about why she called police in the first place before the video ends.

The lawsuit claims Gutierrez was left bleeding in the back of the police car for a half hour and the police did not call an ambulance. After 30 minutes, the officers transported Gutierrez to the hospital. After being treated for his injuries, officers booked Gutierrez into the county jail where he was held for two days wearing nothing but his medical gown, underwear and shoes. The lawsuit further states VPD did not provide Gutierrez with any medication or treatment for his mental illness while he was being held in custody.

“Instead, the actions and omissions of the Visalia Police Department exacerbated Mr. Gutierrez’s mental health condition, left him physically and emotionally injured, and inflicted extreme emotional distress on his mother,” the complaint states.

Keys is suing for general economic and non-economic damages, punitive damages, equitable relief, attorney fees and court fees, and civil penalties.